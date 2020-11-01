COVID-19 hindered fundraising by SC startups, but investments coming back

South Carolina-based companies were already at a disadvantage in their ability to raise capital, compared to Southern neighbors. Then came COVID-19.

The latest edition of State of Startups in the South, an annual report that evaluates investments in startups, showed little activity in the spring, when the pandemic forced everyone indoors and deals stalled. The summer saw a recovery.

BIP Capital, an Atlanta-based private equity and venture capital firm, has produced the analysis for four years.

Mark Flickinger, the firm's chief operating officer, said the fact that investments are bouncing back after the spring doesn't mean all of the same deals are being finalized. Investors have had to shift their thinking about what is going to sell during a pandemic that has drastically changed daily life.

"Things that you thought were promising, exciting investments may not be" due to COVID-19, he said. "Everyone kind of paused for a few months or so."

In South Carolina, companies that sell consumer products overtook health care and biotechnology as the top dealmakers. It is little surprise that total investments in 2020 are running behind compared to last year.

While the state pulled in an additional $67 million in 21 deals since last year's report, the Palmetto State lags behind almost all of its Southern neighbors, save for Alabama and Mississippi. Florida, North Carolina and Georgia attract the most investor spending, according to BIP Capital.

South Carolina has not produced a unicorn — an insider term referring to a private company valued above $1 billion. No South Carolina firm has made a big enough exit in the last five years to make BIP Capital's list of notable sales and initial public offerings, either.

Flickinger said South Carolina has the foundations it needs to cultivate large companies, namely its research universities, a high quality of life and low costs of doing business. The state needs to work on attracting investment dollars and keeping companies based at home, however.

BIP Capital's findings align with a recent report from PricewaterhouseCoopers and CB Insights that showed venture capital spent around the nation sagging in the first half of this year, then picking up to a quarterly high.

But for the year, deals are still down 11 percent.