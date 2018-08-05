A downtown Charleston hotel across from Marion Square has completed its second major renovation, as competition for guests heats up.
The 176-room Courtyard by Marriott Historic Charleston at 125 Calhoun St. recently underwent "a multimillion-dollar transformation that includes extensive renovations to the guest rooms, guest bathrooms, public spaces and meeting rooms plus an upgraded Bistro," according to owner RLJ Lodging Trust of Bethseda, Md.
The project included updating the 7,800 square feet of flexible meeting space, which can handle events for up to 175 people.
The upgrade comes amid brisk action around Marion Square, a popular public venue for residents and tourists alike:
- The 150-room Dewberry Hotel opened on Meeting Street near the square two years ago.
- The 185-room Hotel Bennett is expected to open on King Street on the north side of the park this fall.
- The 50-room Hotel Bella Grace at 115 Calhoun, a Residence Inn by Marriott that's almost next door to the Courtyard, is expected to open this summer.
- The Francis Marion Hotel at King and Calhoun has announced plans to replace all 500 single-pane windows in the 235 guest rooms in the 11 stories above the ground floor. The Starbuck's that's on the ground floor of the property has been under renovation and is expected to reopen this summer.
The Courtyard site has been hotel since 1983 when a Holiday Inn opened there. It briefly closed in 2010 for an extensive renovation and reopened in 2011 as a 123-room Courtyard. An addition was finished in October 2011, adding 53 rooms and another 2,100 square feet of meeting space.
RLJ bought the property in late 2011 for $42 million from Noble Investment Group. The hotel investment company, which was launched by billionaire and Black Entertainment Television founder Robert L. Johnson, also owns The Mills House on Meeting Street. That property was added to its portfolio when it acquired FelCor Lodging Trust Inc.
Top beach, again
Beachwalker Park on Kiawah Island once again ranks among America's top 10 beaches this year, according to a Florida professor who calls himself Dr. Beach.
Stephen Leatherman, professor and director of the Laboratory for Coastal Research at Florida International University, uses 50 criteria to pick the top beaches each summer, including not only the sand and waves but noise, crowding, showers and amenities.
Beachwalker Park has finished among his top 10 picks for several years. It's a public beach that's outside the gates of the resort island near Charleston.
"With 11 miles of sand, Beachwalker Park on Kiawah Island is a beachcomber’s paradise," Leatherman says in his 2018 listings. "Nestled between the Bohicket River and the Atlantic Ocean, this beach is a haven for people who love everything outdoors."
The top beach this year is Kapalua Bay Bay Beach in Hawaii. The full list is at drbeach.org.