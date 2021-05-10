Could be Labor Day before Carnival resumes Charleston cruises

Carnival Cruise Line has removed all Charleston sailings through August from its website as confusion over coronavirus health protocols continue to vex the industry.
The move is the latest delay for cruising's return to Union Pier Terminal on the peninsula, although Miami-based Carnival has not made an official statement about the cancellations.
The last update from the company, issued about a month ago, was that cruises would be canceled at least through June. Now, the next south Atlantic voyage — a five-day trek to the Bahamas — will take place Sept. 4.
The South Florida Sun-Sentinel was the first to notice a host of deleted departures from Carnival's website. The cruise line apparently is planning to phase its ships back into service, the newspaper reported, with three vessels — the Vista, Horizon and Breeze — the only ones scheduled to set sail beginning in July from ports in Miami and Galveston, Texas.
Carnival spokesman Vance Gulliksen said the company is reviewing revised guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control that has opened the door to summer cruising. To do that, cruise lines must confirm that at least 95 percent of passengers and 98 percent of staff are vaccinated against the coronavirus.
As of May 7, there are 10 cruises from Charleston aboard the locally based Sunshine through the end of this year, with six of those trips — all of them to the Bahamas — in September.
Carnival will contact passengers of any cruises that have been canceled, offering them refunds or a future booking.
PGA protocols
Ticketholders for one of the golfing world's biggest events of the year can start setting aside their face masks and hand sanitizer to prepare.
PGA of America last week released its spectator guide for the 2021 PGA Championship set for May 17-23 at Kiawah Island Golf Resort's famed Ocean Course.
In addition to the typical items they'd bring — a water bottle, credit cards, a fully charged phone — ticketholders are being asked to include some extras this year as organizers observe COVID-19 precautions.
All spectators will be required to wear face masks that cover the nose, mouth and chin at all times, except when actively eating or drinking. Face shields will not be accepted as a substitute, according to the guide. The face-covering policy also applies to anyone who's vaccinated against the virus.
Attendees are also advised to bring lightweight canvas chairs since no grandstands are being set up for the event, also a COVID precaution.
In addition, spectators were reminded that they won't be able to bring along younger guests for free. Typically, the PGA Championship's admission policy would allow ticket-toting adult to bring a youth up to 17 years old without charge. Not this year. Fans of all ages are welcome, but anyone over age 2 will need a ticket.
A 10,000 spectator limit has been set for the event. That's about a third of the attendees the championship attracted the last time it was at Kiawah in 2012 but a vast improvement over the 2020 PGA's zero-spectator policy.
The championship is serving as a kind of kickoff for tourism in the Charleston region. Typically, the industry would usher in the busy season with events like Charleston Wine + Food and the Southeastern Wildlife Exposition. But, with those events canceled because of COVID, next week's long-awaited PGA stop is the first major visitor-generating event for local destinations since the pandemic began more than a year ago.
Do the hustle
A Charleston-based designer and seller of hand-sewn footwear is helping FedEx kick off a new series of online videos.
The shipping giant and an Atlanta production shop are teaming up on the YouTube effort titled "Respect the Hustle” to promote small business owners.
First to step out of the gate: Charleston Shoe Co. and founder Neely Powell, who said she relies on FedEx for incoming merchandise and outbound e-commerce shipments from her local warehouse.
She also talked in the 1¼-minute clip about how she launched the business by selling shoes from the trunk of her car. She opened her first storefront in 2010 in Savannah, followed by a Charleston retail shop.
“Every day was a hustle,” Powell said.
Charleston Shoe now sources its "cobblestones-to-cocktails" footwear from a network of 80 cobblers and operates more than 20 retail stores. It shoes also carried buy about 300 boutiques.
Hardy venture
The founder of a national building materials chain and a posh Pennsylvania resort has another less-headline-grabbing venture he's pursuing in North Charleston.
An affiliate of Joe Hardy's Hardy World is now calling its 30,400-square-foot, mixed-use commercial center Indigo, according to the commercial real estate firm Lee & Associates.
HW-Indigo LLC paid $1.15 million in mid-April for the 4.6-acre site at Dorchester Road and Indigo Fields Boulevard, according to Dorchester County property records.
The property is just west of the Robert Bosch auto parts plant. It will offer commercial suites starting at 1,950 square feet.
Hardy, who started his building supply empire in 1956 as a "cash and carry” lumberyard in the tiny town of Eighty Four, Pa. While he handed off the reins to that business to his daughter in 1992, he remains the CEO of the development firm, which has completed buildings all over the country.
The company's website shows Hardy World recently completed a previou North Charleston project similar to Indigo called Triad, with 47,500 square feet on Palmetto Commerce Parkway.
She's on board
The former head of a North Charleston factory that builds things that fly is staying grounded for her next gig.
Joan Robinson-Berry, previously the vice president and general manager for Boeing South Carolina, has been elected to the board of directors for Proterra, a California firm that builds electric-powered buses.
Robinson-Berry recently retired from a 35-year career with Boeing, most recently as the aerospace giant's senior vice president for global services. She oversaw production of 787 Dreamliner jets at the planemaker's North Charleston campus from 2016 to 2018.
"Proterra's mission is to advance EV technology to deliver the world's best-performing commercial vehicles," Robinson-Berry said in a statement. "I am excited to have the opportunity to join the Proterra board at a time when transportation needs are changing."
Jack Allen, Proterra's CEO and chairman, called Robinson-Berry "an accomplished engineering leader whose deep skillset, expertise and experience with world-class manufacturers will help accelerate our company's growth and mission."
Proterra designs and builds zero-emission electric transit vehicles and EV technology for commercial applications. Its headquarters are in California and the company recently opened a bus manufacturing facility in Greenville.
During her Boeing tenure in North Charleston, Robinson-Berry helped oversee a ramp up in Dreamliner production from 10 to 12 per month, split with Boeing’s plant in Everett, Wash., and development of the company’s 787-10 Dreamliner — the program’s largest and most fuel-efficient variant. She also led the plant through a contentious labor battle in which hourly workers rejected representation by the International Association of Machinists by a 3-to-1 margin in 2017.
Retail ratio
The number crunchers at a major women’s retail chain homed in on South Carolina in calculating how their CEO’s pay stacked up against the median rank-and-file wage.
It’s a mathematical exercise that dates back to 2015, when the Securities and Exchange Commission adopted a rule requiring publicly traded U.S. companies to disclose the executive compensation ratio under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act. One of the goals was help inform shareholders when voting on “say on pay” proposals each year.
Chico’s FAS, which has about 13,000 workers, did exactly that last week. It spelled out in a federal filing the methodology it took to come up with the number for CEO Molly Langenstein, who was paid more than $3.06 million last year.
When all was said and done, a Palmetto State employee landed squarely between the extreme points in the company's corporate pay scale
Fort Meyers, Fla-based Chico’s said it concluded that for 2020 “our median associate was a part-time sales associate at a boutique in South Carolina.”
It didn’t disclose the worker or the location — Chico’s has 11 stores around the state — but it reported the employee earned $6,225, for a ratio of 491:1.
Chico’s went on to address the wage disparity.
“Our pay ratio is influenced by the fact that approximately 70% of our associates work on a part-time basis. If only full-time associates were used, then the ratio would change materially,” the company said in the filing.