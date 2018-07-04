Costco's second Charleston-area store is nearing completion and could welcome its first customers by late summer in Mount Pleasant. The opening date has not been set.
Ahead of the opening, the warehouse club store on Sunday will begin accepting membership applications daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at a temporary location at 3377 S. Morgans Point Road.
The retailer's new 154,000-square-foot store is being built on 21 acres at 3525 Park Avenue Blvd. in the Carolina Park neighborhood off U.S. Highway 17. Once the store opens, applications will be accepted at the new location at varying hours seven days a week.
Costco charges $60 for its basic annual membership.
The Issaquah, Wash.-based chain's other Charleston-area location is in West Ashley, near Savannah Highway and Interstate 526. The 150,000-square-foot store opened in 2001.
Costco competes locally with two other members-only shopping outlets: Walmart-owned Sam's Club in North Charleston and BJ's Wholesale Club in Summerville.
Coming soon
The Big Lots store in West Ashley is expected to reopen in late July after a undergoing a major makeover over the past few months.
The store at 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. in Ashley Landing Shopping Center is tentatively set to welcome customers again on July 27, according to a store employee.
The date could be pushed back as the opening timeframe draws closer.
Lisa Bachman, the company's executive vice president and chief operating officer, cited the Charleston makeover in the chain's first-quarter earnings call with analysts on June 1. She said it is among 180 locations that Big Lots plans to remodel this year into what she called the "Store of the Future" format.
The discounter's other Charleston-area stores are in Goose Creek, Moncks Corner, North Charleston and Summerville.
Prime time
Amazon.com's Prime Day deals are coming to the aisles of its Whole Foods subsidiary as the online retail behemoth seeks to lure more people to its membership program after a recent price hike.
This year's extended 36-hour sales extravaganza runs July 16-17. Amazon hopes to keep Prime attractive for current and would-be subscribers after raising the annual fee by 20 percent to $119 and to $12.99 for the month-to-month option. Outside of Prime Day, Amazon is offering discounts for Prime members at its more than 460 Whole Foods supermarkets in the U.S., including its Mount Pleasant location.
"They want Prime to be a must-have membership," says Suzanne Tager, who heads Bain & Co.'s retail and consumer products practices.
Amazon created Prime Day in 2015 to mark its 20th anniversary.