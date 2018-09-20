The winds and rain from Hurricane Florence are gone, but historic flooding continues to ravage eastern North Carolina and the Pee Dee region of South Carolina.
While downstream rivers continue to rise in both states and the death toll surges in the aftermath, corporations large and small are stepping up to help in the relief and recovery efforts.
Through midday Thursday, more than $15 million had been pledged in aid after the disaster. The amount is expected to rise as more companies report contributions.
Walmart, the nation's largest retailer, donated $5 million and customers pitched in another $2.5 million.
Big-box hardware store Home Dept increased an earlier commitment to relief efforts for several disasters, including Florence, to $3 million. North Carolina-based Lowe's committed $2 million in supplies to Florence relief. McDonald's Corp. pledged $500,000 to the American Red Cross. AARP Foundation and AARP will match donations up to $500,000 to a fund they created.
Cable giant Charter Communications of Connecticut donated $350,000 to nonprofit Rebuilding Together to assist in home repairs and renovations in the storm's wake. It also is providing $1 million in free public service announcements to assist organizations with fundraising efforts. Also, Maryland-based TV company Sinclair Broadcast Group will match donations up to $100,000 to the Salvation Army.
Cincinnati-based supermarket chain Kroger Co., which owns Harris Teeter, gave $50,000 to the American Red Cross. Harris Teeter, with several stores throughout the Charleston region, is asking customers to donate what they can at the register or round up their purchases to the nearest dollar for hurricane relief efforts. The North Carolina-based grocer will match customer donations up to $125,000 through Sept. 30.
The TD Charitable Foundation, an arm of TD Bank, gave $50,000 each to two American Red Cross units in areas affected by flooding in North Carolina and South Carolina.
The BP Foundation gave $50,000 to Samaritan's Purse. It will also match employee contributions to the charity or another nonprofit of their choice for Hurricane Florence aid. BP operates a petro-chemical plant in Berkeley County and has nearly 900 gas stations in North Carolina and South Carolina.
Packaging company Sonoco of Hartsville in the hard-hit Pee Dee region gave $50,000 to the American Red Cross, and Delta Dental of South Carolina contributed $25,000 to the Coastal Community Foundation Disaster Relief Fund. Memphis, Tenn.-based First Horizon Foundation will match public donations at its Capital Bank and First Tennessee financial centers up to $25,000.
Michigan-based cereal giant Kellogg Co. sent five tractor-trailer loads of cereal, bars and crackers, or 2.1 million servings, to the storm ravaged region through Feeding America to support food banks.
Also, Maryland-based Perdue Farms will send several truckloads of food and its signature food truck to the Carolinas to support relief efforts through the American Red Cross and Feeding America. The first trucks will arrive Monday at designated food banks. They will carry a half million pounds of food, enough for 416,000 meals.
In addition, Richmond, Va.-based Dominion Energy delivered 3,000 cases of water to Harvest Hope Food Bank in Columbia, which has field sites in Greenville and Florence in South Carolina.