Airlines are eliminating flights citing a lack of demand, and major U.S. businesses are canceling conferences and telling employees to work from home to minimize risks from the coronavirus.

It doesn't take much imagination to understand the potential ripple effect on the Charleston economy, where tourism is an estimated $8 billion a year industry. And it goes beyond the visitor trade. Volvo on Wednesday said its China car sales fell more than 81 percent in February.

On the West Coast, a plunge in visitors from Asia is already hitting retail stores, hotels, restaurants and tour operators. United Airlines and JetBlue last week cut their domestic flight schedules due to a large drop in demand, news outlets reported. Southwest Airlines expects an up to $300 million drop in first-quarter revenue due to Covid-19, according to Marketwatch.

When businesses see large drops in revenue, that can quickly trickle down to workers. United "disclosed a hiring freeze, a program of voluntary unpaid leaves of absences or a reduced schedule for US employees and a delay of scheduled pay raises for management employees," according to CNN.

Remember how, early in what became the Great Recession, the meltdown in securitized mortgage debt and housing prices didn't seem like something that would lead to massive job losses? You may never catch the virus, but you could still feel its impact on your personal finances.

"In countries where the virus is most lethal, such as China and northern Italy, business activity has all but ground to a halt, with entire cities under quarantine and whole industries forced to lay off workers," NPR reported Thursday.

When you first heard about Covid-19 did you imagine it would delay the release of the latest James Bond movie by seven months? Well, it has, partly because so many theaters overseas are shut down, Entertainment Weekly reported.

I'm not trying to scare anyone, but when businesses take a big hit, that can quickly lead to fewer jobs and unpaid furloughs, as demonstrated by United Airlines. Workers who feel the squeeze could respond by cutting their spending, then the stores they shop at could see a drop in revenue, and those shops could respond by reducing staff. And on it goes.

Tipped workers likely will be among the first to directly feel personal financial pain, in areas where tourism is down and where residents are leery of being in group settings. We've seen that happen before in the Charleston area, when hurricane threats and evacuations shut tourism down, so be generous to your server or bartender if you're dining out.

Speaking of tips, here are some:

Take the opportunity to evaluate your financial health. If your savings are less than robust, this could be a good time to pare discretionary spending or work some extra hours if possible. The U.S. Census is hiring part-time workers in Charleston, paying $16.50 to $18.50 hourly (843-867-7852).

If you're expecting an income tax refund but haven't filed your return yet, get that done. Free software and in-person assistance is available to help, as I've reported. To find local tax prep clinics call 800-726-8774 or 800-906-9887.

Planning to travel? Expect to find great deals on airfares and hotels because demand is weak, but try to book flights and stays that can be canceled without penalty. Most airlines are relaxing their rules, and Southwest always allows no-penalty cancellations.

If you had to stay at home, would you be prepared? If you have children at home, think about your needs if schools were to shut down, possibly for weeks. From toilet paper to child care, consider what you would require.

If you have a mortgage, know that interest rates have dropped to their lowest levels since Freddie Mac started tracking them in 1971. Consider if refinancing would be beneficial.

There's nothing to be gained by living in fear, but being prepared in case things get worse is simply prudent.