Copper could make hospital rooms cleaner, SC researcher finds, yet change is slow

Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Sunny early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High 91F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 75F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.