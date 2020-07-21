Conway mask ordinance 'part of life' as businesses work to flatten the curve

CONWAY — For Mary Parkhouse, wearing a mask while at the Trestle Bakery wasn't too much of a hassle.
"It's become a part of life," Parkhouse said. "We don't have fancy ones like some people do, but they work."
On Monday night, Conway City Council voted to require masks by both patrons and employees of restaurants and retail stores citywide through at least Aug. 18. Councilwoman Jean Timbes said it was imperative local officials take the lead to flatten the curve for residents and visitors.
Employees at The Trestle, a well-known restaurant in downtown Conway, were specifically called out at Monday's meeting for not wearing masks or having a protective shield while serving customers. That was before the city enacted the ordinance.
"No masks or no Plexiglas area even when I was wearing a mask to protect their health and welfare," Conway resident Bonnie Lewis wrote to the council in a message read during their video meeting.
"I realize I had an option to turn around and leave, but I chose to risk my life for a donut," she added. "This one time. I will not do it again."
On Tuesday morning, two employees behind the counter at The Trestle were not wearing masks while others were. A message specifically asking about the mask ordinance was not returned by Tuesday evening.
Down Third Avenue at Crafty Rooster Bar and Grill — a pub known for its variety of craft beers — owner Sean Kobos said his employees have been compliant since taking Gov. Henry McMaster's "Palmetto Priority Pledge" at the end of June. The pledge prompts restaurants to follow federal and state health regulations, such as staff wearing masks and tables and menus sanitized after each customer visit.
"We are encouraging all our customers to comply with the city council's decisions to wear a mask in all businesses," Kobos said Tuesday. "We are still getting new to the new regulations and hope our customers will be understanding and comply with the city council's directive."
The city of Myrtle Beach has had a similar ordinance in effect since July 2; it runs through Sept. 7.
Mayor Brenda Bethune said Tuesday she has traveled on Ocean Boulevard, a high traffic area in Myrtle Beach, every weekend since the order has been enacted and said she has been very pleased with the level of compliance.
"There have been some issues, but that was to be expected," Bethune said.
Parkhouse, who was visiting from Virginia, commended the Conway council's efforts to flatten the curve by requiring masks in restaurants.
"It comes down to all of us doing our part," she said. "I'd rather take the inconvenience now than deal with the alternative."