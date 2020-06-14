Conventions and COVID-19: How SC meeting centers are coping with cancelled events

COLUMBIA — Tourist attractions have been unlocking their gates and hotel occupancy has started to climb as the Palmetto State moves to reboot its visitor economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A University of South Carolina hospitality researcher suggests that without the distancing hassles of people passing knee-to-knee like in a stadium, the convention industry could be the next poised for a comeback.

Compared to sporting venues, convention centers have options when it comes to seating configuration and spacing, said USC’s Tom Regan.

Combined with new technologies for monitoring guests' health and sterilizing the indoor environment, these gathering spaces have the opportunity to become models for how the industry adapts to COVID-19.

Venue managers are just waiting for the go-ahead.

There’s a large convention in July that usually brings several thousand firefighters from around the state to South Carolina’s Capital City. But not this year.

“Which is a big loss because it brings a lot of people to the city hotels and restaurants,” said Bill Ellen, president of Experience Columbia, which operates the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

While nearly every event booked at the convention center had been cancelled through most of the year, Ellen has hope of return.

The building will reopen to the public June 23. In the three days afterward there are two small events booked — the first since the novel coronavirus caused shutdowns statewide.

Both will have fewer than 100 people in attendance. The annual event and visitor numbers will be nowhere near the record-setting years the center has grown used to, but it’s a start.

There's also a couple of events booked in July and August. Then the calendar slowly starts to grow. By the first of the year, the event load gets close to normal. Of those that were cancelled, about half have been rescheduled for dates later in 2020 or early 2021.

In Greenville, the city-owned center has been serving as a COVID-19 testing site. The first outside event, SC Comicon, is schedule for late July, said Brandy Humphrey of the Hughes Agency, which works with the center. Capacity for upcoming public events will vary depending on their set up and is still being determined, she said.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

The manager of North Charleston's convention center did not respond to requests for comment.

The pandemic has ravaged the tourism and event industry in the Palmetto State and the world over. South Carolina virus cases continue to rise. But as Gov. Henry McMaster pushes forward by relaxing restrictions, hotel rooms have filled at a rate of 45 percent at the end of May, compared with 39 percent for the Southeast and 37 percent nationwide — a positive sign to industry leaders.

“Experts say we will recover,” said Brad Mayne, president of the International Association of Venue Managers. “The question is when: one year, two years, longer?”

Nationally, Mayne said, venue managers are talking about using new technology, such as temperature scanning kiosks that would measure body temperatures as people move through. His organization also has launched a new biohazard HVAC certification program for airflow.

"Safety and cleaning expectations have been raised to a level never seen before in order for meeting planners to be comfortable booking events," Regan said.

Add to that the social distancing standards, which take up a tremendous amount of space, and “our space shrinks significantly,” Ellen said.

For example, the largest room, the exhibit hall, can usually hold 1,800 people. Under current standards, Ellen said the most it can have is 276 people.

A staff meeting of a dozen people they would normally hold in the conference room has since been moved to one of the ballrooms, a space that usually hosts 150 people.

The center is limiting any events to no more than 250 people to start. As precautions, officials are taking employees temperatures and wearing masks, Ellen said.

Regan expects that, as has been the case with other businesses, the push to reopen will ultimately be fueled by economics. A chunk of funding for many venues is tied to hospitality taxes, requiring bookings in order to fill the source of that revenue, which are hotel rooms.

Construction projects, like Columbia's hope for expansion of its center and Greenville's plan for a new downtown complex, have been put on hold, Regan said. But despite not being eligible for federal coronavirus aid, Mayne said the vast majority of venues, including Columbia's, report they remain financially viable.