Convenience chain owner appeals Mount Pleasant denial of new store off Johnnie Dodds

A Charleston-based convenience store and gas station chain is appealing a Mount Pleasant board's denial of a proposed new store near a major highway.

Refuel Operating Co. filed an appeal March 25 in Charleston County asking a judge to reverse the Board of Zoning Appeals' decision in February, claiming the group disregarded the town's rules that allow convenience stores near Johnnie Dodds Boulevard.

Refuel wants to build the facility with a car wash on a corner parcel at Bowman Road and Hospital Drive, across the street from Arby's restaurant.

The convenience store chain is asking for a special exception from the town because the property lies within a district for office-professional uses as well an overlay district along Johnnie Dodds Boulevard that allows fast-food restaurants and convenience stores at intersections along the business corridor, according to the court filing.

Refuel claims its proposal met the town's regulations for setbacks and buffering, traffic flow, on-site parking, entry and exit points, and compatibility with nearby businesses. The company also said town staff initially indicated that Refuel had met the requirements for a special exception.

The convenience chain also said in its appeal it met with residents of the nearest community, Parish Place, which had no objections to the plan.

The 1.6-acre undeveloped lot, which is across from Vibra Hospital, is owned by an affiliate of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare Corp., which also owns the nearby East Cooper Medical Center.

Refuel is under contract to buy the property, subject to the town's approval of a gas station.

Several residents who live on Marsh Court Lane on the opposite side of Johnnie Dodds opposed the development, saying it would generate more traffic and is unnecessary since Bowman Road is already served by two gas stations, one at Mathis Ferry Road and another at Chuck Dawley Boulevard.

Tenet supports Refuel's proposal and said traffic will not interfere with emergency vehicles traveling to East Cooper Medical Center or endanger pedestrians on Hospital Drive or Bowman Road.

The healthcare provider also said the site is not part of a medical corridor, and it does not want a competing medical use for the property.

Refuel filed its application for the gas station last summer and the Board of Zoning Appeals denied it in June. Refuel appealed the decision in circuit court, and a judge in January sent it back to the town's board for a rehearing. The board denied it again on Feb. 22.

Refuel operates several other gas stations throughout the Charleston area, including two in Mount Pleasant.

A new store is under development in Carnes Crossroads in Goose Creek, another is planned on Clements Ferry Road near Publix supermarket and a third is in the works at Folly Road and Tatum Street on James Island.