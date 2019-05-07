Pace of borrowing slows down
WASHINGTON — Consumer borrowing in March grew at the slowest pace in nine months as Americans pulled back on credit card use.
Borrowing increased by $10.3 billion in March, the Federal Reserve said Tuesday. That was the smallest monthly advance since an $8.8 billion rise last June. Borrowing had increased $15.5 billion in February.
The slowdown reflected a $2.2 billion drop in the category that includes credit cards. That offset a $12.5 billion rise in borrowing in the category that covers auto loans and student loans.
Even with the March slowdown, consumer debt rose to a new record $4.05 trillion in March.
The Fed's monthly consumer borrowing report does not cover mortgages or other loans secured by real estate, such as home equity loans.
US job openings jump in March
WASHINGTON — U.S. employers advertised almost 7.5 million jobs at the end of March, a solid figure that signals hiring will likely remain strong in the months ahead.
The Labor Department said Tuesday that job openings rose 4.8% from the previous month, while the number of people quitting their jobs slipped. There are now 1.2 million more open jobs than there are unemployed Americans, a dynamic that suggests businesses will have to keep raising pay to attract and retain the workers they need.
Openings jumped in construction, shipping and warehousing, health care, and a category that mostly includes restaurants and hotels.
The figures underscore the ongoing strong demand for labor that exists among U.S. companies, as the recovery nears the end of its 10th year. On Friday, the government said that employers added a surprisingly high 263,000 jobs in April, while the unemployment rate fell to a nearly 50-year low of 3.6%.
BMW profit hit by anti-trust case
FRANKFURT, Germany — BMW lost money making cars in the first quarter as its automotive division was hit by a $1.6 billion set-aside for an anti-trust fine from the European Commission and by higher up-front costs for new technology and factories.
The fine and investment spending, along with weaker pricing in some markets, led to an operating loss for the company's car-making business, while its financial services and motorcycle businesses remained profitable and pushed the company as a whole into profit.
BMW' biggest car factory in the South Carolina Upstate. The company said it was able to slightly increase the number of vehicles sold to 605,333 and said it expected a boost from new models. Those include improved hybrid versions of its mainstay sedans, the 3-Series and the larger 7-Series, as well as of the X5 sport-utility, which have extended their electric-only range before using the internal combustion engine.
CEO Harald Krueger said the company remained positioned for better results due to new products and leaner structures. "We remain firmly on course and expect business to benefit from tailwinds, especially in the second half of the year, as new models become available," he said in a statement.
Waymo, Lyft to offer self-driving rides
SAN FRANCISCO — Google's self-driving car spinoff Waymo is teaming up with Lyft in Arizona to attempt to lure passengers away from ride-hailing market leader Uber.
The alliance announced Tuesday will allow anyone with the Lyft app in the Phoenix area to summon one of the 10 self-driving Waymo cars joining the ride-hailing service.
Waymo's robotic vehicles will still have a human behind the wheel to take control in case something goes awry with the technology. But their use in Lyft's service could make more people feel comfortable about riding in self-driving cars.
Both Lyft and Uber consider self-driving cars to be one of the keys to turning a profit.
GM Cruise unit gets $1.15B
DETROIT — A group of institutional investors is sinking $1.15 billion into GM Cruise LLC, the autonomous vehicle unit of General Motors.
Cruise announced the investment from a group led by T. Rowe Price on Tuesday and said it included money from GM, Honda and Japanese tech investment firm SoftBank.
CEO Dan Ammann said in a statement the investment gives Cruise deep resources to draw on as it develops and deploys self-driving vehicles.
Ray Wert, a spokesman for the GM unit, would not disclose other investors, but the statement said the deal includes funds and accounts advised by Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price.
The investment brings Cruise's valuation to $19 billion, the statement said. It comes in addition to $2.75 billion from Honda Motor Co. in October of 2018 and $2.25 billion from SoftBank in May of last year.
Anadarko says it prefers Occidental bid
HOUSTON — Anadarko says it plans to end its $33 billion takeover deal with Chevron in favor of a revised bid by Occidental.
Occidental's offer is worth about $57 billion in cash and stock, including debt and book value of non-controlling interest. Chevron's offer would be worth about $50 billion by the same metric. Last month Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway said it would put up $10 billion in financing for Occidental.
Anadarko said its board determined Occidental Petroleum Corp.'s offer was superior. Under its deal, Chevron has until Friday to make a revised proposal or a new offer.
Anadarko Petroleum Corp. will have to pay a $1 billion fee if it ends the deal with Chevron Corp.