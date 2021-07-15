Construction halted at Charleston waterfront luxury hotel, pushing back opening

An engineering design issue has forced the developer of a large full-service hotel along downtown Charleston's waterfront to halt construction for several months, delaying the expected completion of the 225-room luxury project by at least a year.

Los Angeles-based Lowe broke ground on The Cooper in February 2020 on the former site of the State Ports Authority's headquarters.

Part of the development includes an extension of the city's neighboring Waterfront Park that will expand public waterfront access by about 400 feet.

A piling issue connected to the park expansion is what prompted Lowe to stop construction. Work has been on hold since March.

"Over the course of the past several months, there have been design modifications to the foundation of the Joe Riley Waterfront Park expansion, which are now ready for implementation," Dan Battista, senior vice president at Lowe said in a statement July 15.

Work is expected to resume "within the next 10 days," he said.

When officials broke ground on the hotel 17 months ago, Lowe predicted a 2022 opening. The Cooper is now expected to open "by the end of 2023," Battista said this week.

The development is significant — for its size, its high-profile location and what it's promised to offer.

For decades, the harborside property housed a drab three-story brick office building occupied by the SPA, which has since relocated to Mount Pleasant. Lowe paid $38 million for the Concord Street site in 2017 in what's still one of the priciest real estate sale transactions on the peninsula.

As a full-service hotel development, the property is expected to generate $6.3 million in revenue from various taxes and fees, according to a 2017 estimate. Lowe has said The Cooper would create 230 permanent jobs.

The company has had a significant stake in the Charleston hospitality industry since its purchase of Wild Dunes Resort more than 30 years ago. The California real estate investment company has updated and expanded the seaside Isle of Palms getaway over the past three decades. Earlier this year, the company marked the completion of a second hotel at the resort: The Sweetgrass Inn, which opened in late March, includes 153 guest rooms, a conference center and a rooftop event venue.

Also, Lowe has been hired by the SPA to help the maritime agency prepare its valuable waterfront Union Pier property in downtown Charleston for an eventual sale and redevelopment.

The company has expressed high hopes for The Cooper. At the groundbreaking last year, co-CEO Rob Lowe had said he anticipated the Charleston hotel would be among the "company’s greatest achievements.”

The project was being introduced at the same time Mayor John Tecklenburg was cautioning against rapid hotel development downtown, but it still won supporters in the city — including Tecklenburg himself — largely because of the plan to expand public access to the waterfront.

City spokesman Jack O'Toole said Thursday that the Waterfront Park expansion is a "great gift to our city."

Lowe is footing the bill for the extension.

"We thank Lowe for providing this remarkable public amenity at no cost to our taxpayers and look forward to a grand opening when the work is complete," he said.

Plans also include retail and dining venues that will be open to the public.

A rooftop terrace six stories up will have views of the peninsula, Patriots Point, the Ravenel Bridge, Fort Sumter and the waterway it was named for.

Once completed, the road to The Cooper's opening will have been a long time coming. Lowe had presented plans for the hotel to the city about four years before the formal groundbreaking.

And, if the hotel opens in late 2023, construction will have taken about three years.