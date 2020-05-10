Construction for Mount Pleasant development can be delayed, Patriots Point board says

A sprawling waterfront development planned for land held by the state-owned Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum may be coming a little later than expected because of the coronavirus health crisis.

In order to give Patriots Annex, a subsidiary of local developer Michael Bennett's Bennett Hospitality, "an opportunity to recover" from the economic impacts of the pandemic, Patriots Point's board voted to defer rent payments and construction deadlines for the project.

Bennett's holdings include multiple hotels and restaurants in the Charleston area, two tourism-related sectors that have been hardest hit by COVID-19 as leisure travel was put on hold.

The revised terms were detailed in the agenda for the S.C. Joint Bond Review Committee, which met virtually on Wednesday. According to the update, the Patriots Point board unanimously approved the changes last month.

Both rent payments and the deadline to start construction will be put off by the same terms: They can be delayed for up to a year, with delays granted in increments of three months at a time.

Monthly rent will start accruing on Oct. 5 of this year at an expected rate of $20,625, according to the documents submitted by the Patriots Point board. No rent will be forgiven, per the report.

The museum's board officially approved the master plan for Patriots Annex about a year ago. The proposal shows three hotels, a convention and conference center, three office buildings, three parking garages, an amphitheater, a boardwalk and some retail with a limited number of residential units above.

Approved developments are spread out on about 30 acres of waterfront land, but Bennett's lease, which was approved in mid-2017, cover about twice that area, including some property that's currently protected by a conservation easement.

The development is expected to take 10 to 15 years to complete. Factoring in the new terms, Patriots Point expects construction on infrastructure improvements will start in 2022.

The construction process will require a good deal of collaboration between Patriots Point and Bennett's team, since the museum will continue to operate while Patriots Annex is being built. The development will also include a new gift shop and offices for the museum's use.

Patriots Annex has been billed as a game-changer for the state-owned museum's finances.

Once it's completed, the developments are expected to bring Patriots Point about $3.3 million a year through agreements that will give the museum a share of revenues from the various businesses on the property.

The hotels are expected to generate the largest share, about $1.3 million per year.

Hotel to-go

While the hotel itself remains closed, The Dewberry, a high-end lodging just off Marion Square in downtown Charleston, has started to sell some of its in-room amenities online.

In a recently-updated online shop, the hotel is selling shampoo, conditioner, body wash and lotion in the hotel's "signature scent," which the site says is modeled after the plant that is the lodging's namesake.

Shoppers can also get a Dewberry robe and candle to mimic an actual spa day.

The Dewberry and its dining and drinking venues remain closed until further notice. Its neighbors around Marion Square, Hotel Bennett and the Francis Marion Hotel have also not yet reopened to guests.

Across the state, about 570 hotels temporarily shut their doors because of the health crisis. By late last week, slightly less than 200 of them remained closed.