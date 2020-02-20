Condos and housing on the rise in the Columbia area, plus the latest news on hotels

This is the first Columbia-area Real Estate, a monthly column that will be posted the third Thursday of each month at postandcourier.com. Do you know of a new development, expansion or closing that should be included? Write to jholdman@postandcourier.com.

The Trolley at Devine District — complete with its quartz counter tops, tiled bathrooms, wine coolers, Google Nest thermostats and 10-foot ceilings — is expected to be move-in ready by the middle of April.

The upscale condominium development in the heart of Columbia's Devine Street district is nearing completion, said Terri Ervin of The Moore Company.

"We're excited," she said. "People call every day."

Ervin has initial contracts signed on eight of the development's 30 units with two of the three three-bedroom units spoken for.

"I think it's all location," Ervin said of the property's popularity. "You can to restaurants, shops and Five Points. That's key."

Along with the three-bedroom units, there are 22 two-bedroom spaces and a handful of efficiency units. Prices range from $199,000 for a 573-square-foot efficiency to $360,000 for a 1,480-square-foot three-bedroom condo.

Ervin said the majority of her clients have been young professionals deciding to buy rather than rent. She said, when many of them first moved to Columbia, they weren't able to find high-end condos like these within walking distance of a major retail and service district.

She also said, with many two-bedroom downtown rentals in the $2,000 per month price range, the monthly payment to purchase one of the condos is equivalent or sometimes more affordable.

Across the Congaree River in West Columbia, construction has begun on St. Anns Alley, a 34-home development in what has been coined The River District.

The new community takes its name from the St. Ann’s Rescue Mission, a home for boys, that sat in the area during the late 1800s, according to a statement by the developers.

The two- and three-bedroom homes range in size from 1,100 square feet to 1,600 square feet, designed by Allison Ramsey Architects of Beaufort.

“Since this is an urban infill project within an existing historic neighborhood we wanted to fit in, but also improve upon what’s there," said architect Cooter Ramsey.

The first seven houses are expected to be ready for homeowners to move in by early summer. Prices range from $232,950 to $249,000, according to listing agency Wheeler & Wheeler Real Estate.

Like The Trolley, St. Anns Alley is walking distance to restaurants and retail, said former S.C. Commerce Secretary Joe Taylor, who developed the property alongside partners Mark James and Tyler Baldwin.

West Columbia Mayor Tem Miles said the homes will help to push the redevelopment activity already taking place in the area further up Meeting Street and "will keep our positive momentum going."

And demolition of the iconic Moe Levy's Army surplus store has taken place to make room for a new apartment tower at the corner of Lady and Assembly Streets in downtown Columbia.

The Palms on Lady is being developed by Columbia-based Arnold Companies, built by MBKahn construction company, and will include 83 units, a fitness center, pool, and a top-floor lounge with balcony, developer Ben Arnold said in a statement announcing the project in 2019.

There also will be 2,801 square feet for future restaurant or retail space on the ground floor.

The Palms on Lady, with studio, one- and two-bedroom units featuring modern flooring and lighting and quartz countertops, joins Arnold's nearby apartment property The Palms on Main.

Hotels open, renovated

A four-story, 117-room Tru by Hilton hotel is open near Columbia's Riverbanks Zoo and Botanical Garden.

The hotel features smaller, efficiency-style rooms, a build-your-own breakfast bar, mobile check-in and a fitness center with "the latest fitness trends," like barre and TRX, said Trevor Walden, vice president of operations for Parks Hospitality Group.

A 165-room hotel near Columbia's Fort Jackson has been renovated.

Red Lion Inn & Suites Columbia has 15,000 square feet of meeting and event space, a pool and a fitness center. hotel owner Bernie Moyle said in a statement.

The hotel is marketing itself to military families coming to Fort Jackson for basic training graduations or visiting relatives, offering military discounts.

Demand for industrial rising

A record-breaking 15.88 million square feet of industrial buildings came on the market throughout throughout the Palmetto State in 2019, with tenants moving in nearly as soon as properties were available and vacancy rates continuing to drop, according to Colliers International commercial real estate firm.

In Columbia, there is 72.51 million square feet of industrial space. In the final quarter of 2019, 956,603 square feet were taken up, with over half of that being warehouse space.

There is currently one building under construction, which will add another 65,000 square feet, joining two new buildings completed in the fourth quarter.

The quarterly industrial vacancy rate dropped a full percentage point in Columbia, from 5.48 percent to 4.52 percent at the end of the year. The average rental rate for industrial space rose from $3.95 per square foot to $4.03 per square foot in that same time period.

