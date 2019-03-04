Eli Lilly is offering a half-price version of its top-selling insulin Humalog as drugmakers face growing pressure to control prices.
The current rate for Humalog is $275 per vial. The discounted insulin, which will be called Insulin Lispro, will sell for 50 percent less, or $137.50 per vial. A company spokeswoman said the average person uses about two vials a month. Patients can also buy a five-pack of KwikPens for $265.20.
The price of insulin is a top concern for many South Carolinians, where rates of Type 2 diabetes are higher than in almost any other U.S. state. The American Diabetes Association estimates it costs $6 billion per year to treat diabetes in South Carolina.
Diabetes is also a drain on government health programs. Medicaid and Medicare bore the burden of 59 percent of the cost of hospitalizations from the disease, according to a report from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Drugmaking companies such as Eli Lilly have been the targets of protests and have taken heat over soaring prices for some of their products. They've become frequent targets of President Donald Trump, and drug company leaders have been called before Congress and grilled about their prices.
Humalog brought in $1.8 billion in U.S. sales and about $3 billion globally last year for Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co.
The company said it is working to make the cheaper insulin available as quickly as possible.
Eli Lilly's move comes less than a week after senators called on drug company executives to testify in Washington D.C. Senators questioned CEOs from a handful of major companies, not including Eli Lilly, about their prices. Executives shot back that high prices fund research and development of lifesaving prescriptions.
The cost of the lifesaving drug for diabetes patients hasn't slowed under political pressure, however. The average price of insulin climbed 64 percent between 2014 and 2018, according to researchers at GoodRx.
List prices are initial figures drugmakers attach to a product and are typically knocked down by rebates negotiated with pharmacy benefit managers. But those initial prices can still hurt patients without coverage or those who must first pay high deductibles before their coverage starts.
Lilly Chairman and CEO David Ricks said in a statement Monday that the company pays "significant" rebates off the list price, but those discounts do not directly benefit all patients.
The drugmakers have said that developing their products is a risky and costly process, and their prices reflect that. Some also have noted that while list prices are rising, the net price their companies receive after rebates has been relatively stable.
Shares of Lily were down in afternoon trading Monday following their announcement.
Mary Katherine Wildeman contributed to this report.