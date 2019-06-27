Federal regulators fined a company operating at the Port of Charleston for "serious" safety violations after a van ignited and exploded at the Wando Welch Terminal earlier this year.
The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued Coastal Great Southern $26,520 in fines Wednesday.
Several of the violations were directly related to the explosion that shook nearby homes and sent one employee to the hospital.
Coastal Great Southern is a subsidiary of ITS ConGlobal, a corporation that operates at intermodal facilities in the U.S., Mexico and Costa Rica.
The federal fines come more than two months after OSHA officials opened an investigation into the accident in April.
ITS ConGlobal did not immediately respond to phone calls to their corporate office in Illinois.
The federal safety inspectors cited the company for allowing their employee to transport open tanks of oxygen and acetylene in the back of the van, which was converted into a utility truck.
"Both cylinder valves were determined to have been in the open position at the time of the explosion," the citations noted.
The gas tanks, which are often used for welding, had not been used in four days, according to the citations, and should have been returned to the storage area where they are kept in a fire resistant area.
The federal regulators also reprimanded the business for allowing rags, cardboard, truck parts and other trash to pile up in the vehicle.
"The cab area of the truck was full of combustible debris," the inspectors noted. "The magnitude of the items found in the cab was such that it could have ignited during the fire."
That could have placed the driver and others at greater risk, according to federal safety officials.