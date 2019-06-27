Federal regulators this week fined a company operating at the Port of Charleston for "serious" safety violations after a van ignited and exploded at the Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant earlier this year.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued Coastal Great Southern $26,520 in fines Wednesday.
Several of the violations were directly related to the blast that shook nearby homes and sent one employee to the hospital.
Coastal Great Southern is a subsidiary of ITS ConGlobal, a transportation and logistics business that operates in the U.S., Mexico and Costa Rica.
The federal fines come more than two months after OSHA officials opened an investigation into the accident in April.
ITS ConGlobal did not respond to phone messages left to its corporate office in Illinois on Thursday.
The federal safety inspectors cited the company for allowing an unidentified employee to transport open tanks of oxygen and acetylene in the back of a van that had been converted into a utility truck.
"Both cylinder valves were determined to have been in the open position at the time of the explosion," the citations noted.
The gas tanks, which are often used for welding, had not been used in four days, according to the citations, and should have been returned to a storage site with a fire-resistant area.
The safety agency also reprimanded the business for allowing rags, cardboard, truck parts and other trash to pile up in the vehicle.
"The cab area of the truck was full of combustible debris," the inspectors noted. "The magnitude of the items found in the cab was such that it could have ignited during the fire."
That could have placed the driver and others at greater risk, according to federal safety officials.