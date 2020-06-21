No-fee trades, combined with the ease of buying and selling shares from a smartphone, and the fact that lots of people have been stuck at home due to the pandemic seems to have turned lots of people into speculative buyers and sellers of stocks.

In fact, anyone who's been trading stocks since late March, when the market began a sharp rebound after a roller-coaster ride down, could have gotten the impression that it's easy and relatively safe to make money that way.

It's certainly become easy, but it's far from safe, and a growing number of financial professionals see the rush of inexperienced individuals buying stocks as a warning of impending financial pain.

There's an old Wall Street tale about stock broker Joseph Kennedy, the late president's father, perceiving that the 1929 market collapse was coming because his shoe-shine guy and taxicab drivers were giving him investment tips. The modern-day parallel, for me, was when my son started telling me about his college classmates making money by day-trading stocks on the Robinhood app.

That was before the plunge on Wall Street earlier this year.

Since then, as the market rebounded, stories about large numbers of people day-trading from their phones or laptops have only grown. And those have included one about a 20-year-old who racked up large losses and killed himself.

In the not-so-distant past, less than 30 years ago, someone who wanted to buy shares in a publicly traded company would have had to purchase them through a broker and pay a not-so-insubstantial commission. The fact that stocks can now easily be traded by individuals, and with no fees, has certainly democratized the process and lowered costs, but it's also created huge risk and rampant speculation.

If someone wanted to buy $100 worth of stock in a company in the early 1990s, well, they wouldn't have, because they might have paid a $35 fee to buy the stock and another $35 to sell it — requiring a 70 percent gain just to break even.

Over time those fees dropped to $15, then to $7, and in the past several years to zero. The largest financial companies in the nation now offer no-fee trading, but Robinhood has attracted a huge following among younger people with it's app, which allows trading of partial shares.

Can't afford Tesla (which was hovering around $1,000 last week)? Buy a quarter of a share!

More worrisome still, much of this trading has been focused on highly volatile and speculative issues, and some people are magnifying their potential gains (or losses) by trading stock options. This is not investing, it's gambling, in some cases with borrowed money.

Robinhood publishes lists of the most popular stocks on its platform, and the top 10 on the list I reviewed included two airlines (American and Delta) and a cruise ship company (Carnival). Anyone who bought those stocks in mid-February has lost about half their money, while anyone who got in at the end of March has seen huge gains.

People have even been trading the stocks of companies going into bankruptcy.

It's easy to feel like a stock-trading genius when the market climbs nearly 40 percent in less than three months, but countless studies have shown that small investors have a bad habit of rushing in when financial professionals are heading toward the door.

A tried-and-true adage for gamblers is, don't bet more than you can afford to lose.