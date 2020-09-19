Commercial Real Estate on James Island: An area expert gives his outlook

James Island has become one of Charleston County’s most popular areas to settle. Over the years, commercial developers have taken note of the area’s increasing population and popularity. I reached out to E. David Grubbs of NAI Charleston to get his outlook on how commercial real estate and development on James Island is faring and what he sees for the future. Here’s what he had to say.
Q: In 2019, industry experts reported that James Island was just about “built out,” as far as residential real estate. Is that also the case for commercial real estate and development?
That statement is true to a degree as there are not many vacant parcels of land to develop. However, we are seeing the redevelopment and repurposing of former commercial properties. One significant example is the Publix at 1411 Folly Road, which had been a storage facility in recent years, and the home of Berle for many years prior. In addition, former residential homes along Folly Road and Maybank Highway are being redeveloped for commercial use.
Q: What are some new commercial developments on James Island?
It’s primarily redevelopment on the significant arteries of Folly Road and Maybank Highway. The intersection of Folly and Camp Road has seen significant redevelopment and enhancement over the last few years. In addition, there are several new multi-family communities under construction or completing construction. The increase of residents calling James Island “home” will bolster the success of convenient commercial properties and cause an increase in demand for amenities and retail.
Q: How is this affecting home values and pricing?
The greater Charleston area remains a robust residential market. The location of James Island to the beach and to downtown Charleston continues to provoke the demand for housing there, especially as prices rise in other submarkets.
Q: What are the advantages to investors for commercial development on James Island? Why is and why does James Island continue to be a solid and attractive area for commercial investors and developers?
The James Island Connector has provided easy, quick access to and from downtown Charleston and West Ashley. The proximity to the peninsula and West Ashley continues to make James Island a solid location and attractive to both tenants and investors. James Island presents a solid suburban option with a dense population. Therefore, an investor can assume the commercial viability will remain present. James Island also provides more space and parking for commercial properties, as the peninsula only has so much space to offer.
James Island is well located, with attractive and established neighborhoods and abundant amenities, so it will remain a popular community for housing and commercial projects for years to come.
Q: Do you (NAI Charleston) have properties or you building any new construction in the vicinity?
We have a ±2.41-acre in-fill multifamily development, Meritage Lane, just off Harborview Road. With visibility on the James Island Connector, and its close proximity to the medical district downtown, the site has garnered tremendous interest and is currently under contract to be developed in early 2021. We also have a ±1.86-acre commercial parcel at 1165 Folly Road, ideally located approximately mid-way between the two main intersections of Folly Road at Camp Road and Folly Road at Fort Johnson Road, which is also currently under contract.
Q: Any stats regarding how pricing has changed in terms of commercial development?
A survey of a few recent commercial transactions on James Island shows properties transacting at an average of 86% of their asking price which is a stable number given the challenges presented by COVID-19.
E. David Grubbs developed Ellis Oaks Medical Plaza on James Island in 2005. The medical complex serves the needs of James Island residents as well as downtown residents who want an alternative to the traffic congestion and parking issues of the downtown medical district.
He has over two 25 years of commercial real estate, multifamily and land development experience. Grubbs is a 2016 Commercial Realtor of the Year recipient and was the 2015 President of Commercial Investment Division of the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors. In August 2017, he and partners, Dexter Rumsey, Thomas Bouleware and David Ingle founded NAI Charleston. NAI Charleston is an affiliate with NAI Global, a global commercial real estate firm with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Lain America and Caribbean and Asia Pacific.
By the numbers:
- $68,850,000 - Highest Commercial Real Estate Sale on James Island in past year.
- $16,264,588 - Highest Land Sale on James Island in past year.
- $267.46 - Highest Price Per Square Foot Paid on James Island in past year.
- 97.70% - Sale Price to Asking Price Ratio for Top Transacted Commercial Real Estate Deals on James Island in the past year.
Source: NAI Charleston