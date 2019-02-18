Charleston
Dexter Rumsey and Reeves Major of NAI Charleston represented the landlord in leasing retail space at 19 Warren St. to David Skinner Antiques.
Moncks Corner
Will Phillips of Ravenel Commercial Properties represented the landlord in leasing 14,800 square feet of industrial space at 1211 Ben Barron Lane to Sachs Electric Co.
Mount Pleasant
Joyce Beach of CBRE represented the landlord in leasing 1,108 square feet of retail space in Belle Hall Shopping Center at 644 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant, to The Slip.
Jon Chalfie and Hailey Clifton of Lee & Associates represented the tenant, Raven Financial Services, and the landlord in leasing 2,020 square feet of office space at 1459 Stuart Engals Blvd.
Vitré Ravenel Stephens and David Mantek of Avison Young represented San Miguel Mexican Bar & Grill LLC in leasing 3,203 square feet of retail space in Indigo Square Shopping Center on U.S. Highway 17 near James Nelson Road.
North Charleston
Todd Garrett and Tradd Varner of Avison Young represented the landlord in leasing 10,000 square feet of industrial space at 3332 Marathon Court to Smart Recycling U.S. LLC.
Casey Loyal of Adams Property Group represented the landlord in leasing 1,480 square feet of retail space in Gas Lite Square at 5631 Rivers Ave. to Yennifer Flores and Jose Ruben Henriquez.
John True and Brett Schleifer of Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic represented Finn Comfort USA in leasing 1,603 square feet of office space at 4151 Spruill Ave. Mark Mizell of Birchin Lane represented the landlord.
Brent Case and Zach Wade of Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic represented the tenant, Eggs Over NCHS LLC, and the landlord in leasing 2,652 square feet of restaurant space at 0 Ladson Road.