Cable and Internet giant Comcast said its telecommunications network in the Charleston region was damaged by stray gunfire Monday morning, leading to outages across parts of its local service area.
By about 4 p.m., "the great majority of our customers are back up and running," Comcast spokesman Alex Horwitz said. "We are repairing the last few nodes now."
He said the company wasn't aware of any injuries and it did not know the source of the gunfire. Horowitz did not disclose the exact location of the damaged network but said it within two miles of a telecommunications hub known as a "headend facility" off Chicora Avenue in North Charleston.
Workers found a .45-caliber bullet lodged in a fiber-optic cable, he said.