Comcast plans to add 100 employees to its Charleston center in 2020

One of the Charleston area's largest internet providers says it is adding 100 employees to its North Charleston contact center, part of a broader effort to up its customer service game.

Comcast Corp. employs 180 workers at the site.

Jason Gumbs, regional senior vice president for the Philadelphia-based company, said the volume of customer service calls have dropped by 10 percent in Comcast's southern region in the last year. Despite that trend, Comcast said it's still hiring to be as responsive as possible. Also, the center is also becoming a test site for new network technologies.

In the Charleston region, Comcast competes mainly with AT&T, according to the Federal Communications Commission. And customer service is increasingly a focal point for a company that has consistently ranked low in the American Customer Satisfaction Index. The annual survey gave Comcast's internet product, Xfinity, a score of 57 out of 100 in 2019; the industry average was 62 last year. AT&T's U-verse product, meanwhile, scored a 69.

Gumbs said Comcast has made a series of improvements to bring customers upgraded internet in their homes. Over time, the number of devices people want to connect to their home networks is growing, he said, requiring greater capabilities from their service providers.

"The business is changing," Gumbs, a 21-year employee of Comcast, said. "We're no longer the cable television provider."

Alex Horwitz, a company spokesman, said that shift has been taking place over the course of years. Comcast, and every other internet provider, needed to invest heavily in its technology over the years to keep pace with demand for more speed and streaming capabilities.

"At the end of the day, we recognize that viewing habits are changing," Horwitz said.

The company opened its $21.4 million North Charleston customer service hub on Ingleside Boulevard off U.S. Highway 78 in 2016. At the time, Comcast and the S.C. Commerce Department said it would employ about 550 workers once the 80,000-square-foot building was fully staffed. The latest planned hires will get it to about half that figure. Horwitz said last week that the timeframe for the 2016 employment target was left open-ended, with more jobs to come.

The telecommunications giant's recent strategy partly centers on video-streaming services.

NBCUniversal, a Comcast subsidiary, announced its new, free streaming service called Peacock. Not long after, Comcast purchased the free, ad-supported video streaming service Xumo. And the company is in negotiations to buy Vudu, another streaming service, from Walmart Inc., the Wall Street Journal reported.

The goal is to give customers the option of free ad-based streaming, rather than various subscription services such as HBO and Netflix.

But a greater part of company's growth plan revolves around offering customers higher speeds accessible through new modems and more control over home networks, Gumbs said.

Comcast says that since 2011 it has invested $270 million into South Carolina, where it employs more than 500 workers. Most of the upgrades have been in the Charleston region, the company's biggest market in the state.

Late last year, Comcast announced it would begin offering 100-gigabit speeds to businesses in the Charleston area, part of a $14 million investment in its regional fiber network. That's about 4,000 times faster than the FCC’s minimum internet standards.

Comcast also has announced a handful of improvements to its technology in other South Carolina markets. In rural Hampton, it rolled out high-speed gigabit internet in late January. And on Lady's Island near Beaufort, recent upgrades brought its customers 200 megabit per second internet, which supports streaming video — it was at 25 megabits per second previously.