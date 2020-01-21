COLUMBIA — Less than a month apart, two Columbia-area vaping retailers were hit with violations of federal overtime pay laws.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division required Columbia-based Dab City Tobacco and Vape to pay back wages to 31 employees after it found the company failed to fully compensate employees working more than 40 hours a week.

These violations come on the heels of similar infractions at Planet Vapor, which also operates in Columbia.

DOL spokesman Eric Lucero said the agency does not comment on how it is alerted to violations.

At Dab City, employees were being paid for their overtime hours, but it was in cash and off the books. They also were only paid straight-time for the hours they worked rather than the higher pay rate employees are entitled to when working more than 40 hours a week.

In addition to $46,748 in wages, Dab City had to pay a $21,235 civil penalty for the violations. The business declined to comment publicly.

“The U.S. Department of Labor remains committed to ensuring employees receive all the wages they have rightfully earned,” agency wage and hour district director Jamie Benefiel said in a written statement. “When an employer willfully uses deceptive practices that prevent employees from collecting wages owed under the (Fair Labor Standards Act), we must respond.”

Dab City Tobacco and Vape has six locations across Columbia, West Columbia, Camden and Leesville.

Planet Vapor, for its violations, paid a total of $66,410, half of that in wages and half in fines, back to 20 employees working in its five retail stores across Columbia, Lexington, West Columbia and Irmo.

After the resignation of former staff members, Kevin Moore, the owner of Planet Vapor, hired an HR manager who discovered the problem, reported it and the company cooperated with DOL during the investigation.

"The financial impact was substantial, not many businesses could survive under these circumstances. Today, Planet Vapor Inc. is in a position to share a couple of valuable lessons learned and can offer some sound advice to fellow business owners," the company said in a statement.

DOL said Planet Vapor paid some store managers a flat salary rather than by the hour but those salaries, when managers worked overtime, were below the $7.25 per hour federal minimum wage. DOL also said those positions did not meet the conditions that would have qualified the employer for exemption from overtime requirements.

“Employers must be aware of their responsibilities under the law, make sure to calculate their employees’ pay correctly and apply any overtime exemptions accurately,” Benefiel said in a statement.

DOL emphasizes the tools it offers to help employers stay compliant with federal wage laws, including online video tutorials, confidential calls or in-person visits to local wage and hour division offices. If an employer finds they have violated overtime or minimum wage law, they are able to self-report and resolve the issue without litigation through the agency's PAID program.