COLUMBIA — Newly arrived in Columbia with his family, Eric Webster came across an unusual retail site on Main Street with an ornate entrance and decided to explore it. The inside of the enclosed shopping area, however, was dark and underwhelming.
“It was pretty grim, pretty dingy and empty," Webster said, but even so “you could see the potential of the building.”
Three years later, Webster is managing a store in the recently revamped Arcade Mall, which is attracting foot traffic and showing off its luxurious decorations that date to 1912.
The oldest enclosed shopping mall in South Carolina again gleams, with its white terra cotta tiles and dozens of cherubs as eye-catching features of its Italian-influenced Renaissance Revival style. Many 19th century and early 20th century structures in the United States were inspired by European high culture. In that style, Arcade Mall features columned, white-tiled entrances facing both Main and Washington streets.
In the early 20th century, the L-shaped structure offered the rarity of covered access to the stores inside, but only in 1970 was the roof was fully enclosed and air-conditioning added, according to John Sherrer, director of cultural resources for the Historic Columbia nonprofit.
The Equitable Arcade, as it was officially known, was a hit with Columbia shoppers because of its unusual-for-its-time covered design and for its downtown location, and it remained popular for decades, Sherrer said.
In the early 1970s, its lower level was opened as a nightlife district called Down Under Columbia. The lower level remained a bar and restaurant destination through the 1970s before being closed down in 1978. That level of the mall still has areas with decor left over from that time, said Sherrer, who has led periodic tours of that closed section. It's still easy to visualize what that underground entertainment district must have been like, he said.
The late 1970s brought decline to Arcade Mall as to much of downtown's business establishment. Other, more modern malls with department stores as anchor tenants opened in areas more convenient to Columbia's fast-growing suburbs, and the Arcade struggled, Sherrer said.
The past decade has seen a revival, however, with lunchtime restaurant options drawing foot traffic into the Arcade. More retail options have followed, and the mall now has relatively few vacant spaces, with retailers dominating the lower level, and studios and offices filling its upper level.
Current owners Peach Properties launched a three-year restoration of the interior in 2016. The renovation had to follow the strict rules involved in working on a site on the National Register of Historic Places and took advantage of historic redevelopment tax credits.
Foot traffic into the mall has been strong enough that Webster chose it for the location of the shop he manages, E-Bike Central, which opened in July. Being on Main Street makes his business convenient to many of the professionals who are the target audience for its bicycles with electric power assist, he said. The location helps to build awareness of his specialty bikes, even though a majority of his buyers find the business via the internet.
“The historic nature of the building pulls people in," Webster said.
Foot traffic is best at lunchtime and during such events as the Soda City market on Saturdays and First Thursday on Main, which draws a crowd for happy hour each month, Webster said. For some Columbians, it's their first time checking out Arcade Mall.
“I’m still struck by how many people live in Columbia and don’t know about the building," Webster said.