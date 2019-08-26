COLUMBIA — Someone walking up for the first time might assume the employees of Persona Pizza just ran down the street to get more change before the restaurant opened up.

Its sign is illuminated and interior lights are on. Cups are stacked by the register. The delivery moped is parked near the door.

Chairs are stacked neatly on tables, while a note on the window tells would-be patrons that the restaurant is temporarily closed: "Sorry for the inconvenience!"

And so Persona Pizza has sat on Main Street across from the Statehouse for more than a year not empty — but also not in business.

Persona's owners still are paying their rent, according to Patrick Palmer, director for retail and commercial real estate firm NAI Columbia, who is trying to rent out the pizzeria. That's why the lights are still on and the restaurant, complete with specialized wood-burning oven, sits as if it might reopen tomorrow.

Persona is located on a block where other restaurants known for catering to the Statehouse and university crowds are doing well.

Halls Chophouse across the street is having great success as a top-quality steakhouse, while Bourbon a few doors down is usually a very crowded bar and restaurant. A block north, Cantina 76 is a popular Mexican spot.

Thousands drive past Persona every day. Hundreds of students walk by between their high-rise housing on Main Street and the University of South Carolina campus while sharing sidewalks with well-dressed attorneys from large firms that have their headquarters nearby.

Yet Persona didn't make it, and a succession of other potential operators for the space has looked at it and passed.

Palmer estimates he has shown the space to about 30 potential tenants for possible subleasing and even got to the point of letters of intent with a couple. The restaurant space, however, has certain challenges that so far have overridden the appeal of its location and ready-to-go status.

One problem is capacity. Because the restaurant does not have sprinklers, occupancy is limited to 49 people. That puts a challenging cap on how much business a restaurant can do at peak hours, Palmer said.

Another challenge is the that a sublease would expire in about one year with a contract clause that specifies a higher rate upon renewal, Palmer said. Potential tenants might well decide to wait until a new lease is available on the property, he said.

A third issue is price, Palmer said. The rate that owners seek is more than $30 per square foot, which is higher than most of Columbia's commercial property downtown. Many other downtown spaces rent closer to $25 per square foot.

Richard Burts, a longtime Columbia developer, is assisting Persona site owner, Californian Robert McConnell, in pursuing a different long-term plan for the building that houses Persona and the building next door overlooking Gervais Street that McConnell also owns.

In the short term, they hope someone takes a chance on the restaurant and the rest of the building despite a further challenge for the site.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

"We're hamstrung on getting the building in service because there's just no availability on parking," Burts said.

In the much longer term, they see new uses for the buildings. They are seeking a place on the National Register of Historic Places for the main 11-story building at the corner of Gervais and Main streets that includes numerous offices and a local television station on the bottom floor.

The larger building potentially could make the centerpiece of an interesting hotel someday, Burts said. Getting that done, however, would require removing a glass facade that was slapped onto the building in the 1970s, damaging its terra cotta exterior.

That is a much bigger task than just finding a tenant for a pizza restaurant.

"It's an overwhelmingly large project," Burts said.

In the meantime, it remains a bit unusual for such a Main Street site, fully furnished as a restaurant, to sit unchanged and unused for more than a year.

"We would very much like to see it leased," said Matt Kennell, chief executive of the downtown promotion group City Center Partnership.