Columbia pharma firm wins contract to provide plastic single-dose COVID vaccine syringes

COLUMBIA — South Carolina's capital city is about to become a distribution hub for a possible COVID-19 vaccine.
The Ritedose Corporation has been selected as a subcontractor to ApiJect for the production of single-dose prefilled syringes for administering vaccines for the deadly novel coronavirus that has ravaged the country and the world, the company said in a media statement.
Ritedose, which employs 350 people at a 270,000-square-foot facility northeast of the city, was approached earlier this year by Connecticut-based ApiJect Systems America.
ApiJect, the inventor of a prototype for a low-cost prefilled syringe originally intended to reduce the need to reuse needles in the developing world, received a $138 million federal contract to produce the devices in anticipation of a vaccine.
The technology, called blow-fill-seal, being targeted by ApiJect and used by Ritedose molds the syringes or containers, fills them and seals it in one continuous motion to keep it sterile.
“In just a few months, the teams from ApiJect and Ritedose repurposed and upgraded equipment that provides the capacity to fill and finish up to 45 million prefilled syringes per month. Once underway, this work will involve a significant expansion of our Columbia operations and capabilities, which we will support with an increase in our South Carolina workforce," Ritedose went on to say in its statement.
As part of the Trump Administration's Operation Warp Speed, Apiject helped with upgrades at Ritedose to get a vaccine out quickly while it builds out further capacity.
ApiJect was approved for a $590 million federal loan from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation to construct a 185-acre manufacturing campus, called the Gigafactory, in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park to quickly package high volumes of vaccines, beginning with COVID-19, in the event of a national emergency.
“The DFC loan enables us to transition as quickly as possible from the emergency short-term program of 45 million a month of dose capacity created under Operation Warp Speed to the Gigafactory’s projected capacity of 250 million doses a month," Franco Negron, CEO of ApiJect said in a statement. "This project will ensure America is never caught short in its ability to fill and finish vaccines and injectable medicines necessary to respond to population-wide health threats ranging from COVID-19 to any potential future bio-emergencies.”
The 10-year loan is conditioned on completion of a federal due diligence process and the raising an additional $195 million of private equity.
ApiJect holds another $456 million contract to bring up to eight factories online to make another 500 million syringes to “contain the pandemic spread to minimize the loss of life and impact to the United States economy," according to federal documents.
This week, another Columbia drug maker, Nephron Pharmaceuticals raised the first beam on an expansion of its West Columbia facility where it hopes to also fill syringes when a vaccine receives final approval.
Check back for updates to this story.