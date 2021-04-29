Columbia homebuilders sue Lexington County over new subdivision moratorium

COLUMBIA — Capital city homebuilders filed suit this week over Lexington County's temporary halt on the permitting of new subdivisions and apartments.

The Building Industry Association of Central South Carolina is hoping to overturn the moratorium in the Midland's fastest growing county by arguing the process for its enactment was illegal.

The ordinance enacted April 13 marks the county's latest attempt to slow development while determining how to handle the traffic and other issues that come along with its rising population.

Under the moratorium, the permitting of single family homes and subdivisions of less than 10 lots is still allowed during the freeze, but larger developments have been postponed. Projects that had started the formal application process and were already in the pipeline are still allowed.

But the impact is still substantial.

The ordinance put a halt to 27 pending projects, representing some 4,058 homes and apartment units, that were in preliminary review but that not yet been formally submitted. Fifteen developments, representing nearly 1,600 housing units, will be allowed to continue.

The moratorium is set to last 180 days from the date of its final approval, expected to come at the end of May or beginning of June. But a special rule enacted by the council made the ordinance effective immediately, meaning the temporary permitting halt will actually remain in place for at least 220 days, or about seven months.

The homebuilders argue the council violated South Carolina's Freedom of Information Act by passing the ordinance following a closed meeting without stating that action may be taken after. And they claim it's invalid because state law also requires a public hearing before changes to zoning rules.

"The law is quite clear that public business is to be performed in public, and the Building Industry Association believes Lexington County Council disregarded that requirement in adopting a ban on real estate development in the county," the association's director Earl McLeod said in a statement.

County leaders say the pause is an effort to give staff time to complete a new comprehensive plan started in 2020, as well as review density guidelines allowed along its roadways and a number of other zoning ordinances, like those dictating how far buildings must be set back from roadways.

In 2020, more than 2,200 new lots across Lexington County were granted preliminary approval, nearly half of that coming in August and September alone. That number doesn’t include lots within larger towns.

"While it may be true that a pause in development is necessary to assess where the county sees a need for change, there is a lawful procedure to enact such a pause, but County Council failed to follow the law," McLeod said.

This moratorium follows a 2019 ordinance passed by Lexington County Council that held new developments to no more than four homes per acre, enacted in an effort to curb traffic. That ordinance started in the largely affluent neighborhoods rising between the city of Lexington and Lake Murray but was later expanded countywide.

Homebuilders say a high-performing school district is what continues to bring more people into the neighborhoods around the county’s northeast corner, and Lake Murray has become a destination for many in the Midlands.

Projections from the Central Midlands Council of Governments predict Lexington County will have an additional 150,000 residents by 2040, bringing the population total to nearly 469,000.

Meanwhile, the housing market has hot across both the state and country and Lexington County is no exception. The inventory of available homes for sale is down 68.6 percent compared to last year, the Realtors Association told county council in a letter.

The median home price around the town of Lexington have already risen roughly 30 percent in the last five years to $200,000, according to market reports by the S.C. Association of Realtors. West Columbia, Cayce and Irmo homes are up about 36 percent and most homes around Lake Murray go for about $650,000.

"Existing home seller and new construction activity continue to remain below necessary levels to bring the market back into balance," the letter read.