Columbia area homebuilding busiest in 14 years despite rising costs, delays

COLUMBIA — September marked the busiest month of building permits for new homes in the Midlands since 2006.

Cities and counties around the capital area issued 566 single-family home permits last month, bringing the total for the year to nearly 3,300.

Home-building has been rampant in several towns across South Carolina — from Greenville to the Charleston suburbs — since before the coronavirus outbreak and has not cooled amid the pandemic. Record low interest rates coupled with a shift to work from home has prompted people to build or buy.

In the first nine months of the year, residential permitting in the Midlands is up 10.2 percent over 2019. The industry expects nearly more than 3,800 new home permits to be issued this year, said Earl McLeod, president of the Building Industry Association of Central South Carolina.

"We're growing at a healthy pace here," he said. "We're not the coast. Horry County and Georgetown, they’re hot."

The construction persists even as the cost of building has risen, making homes more expensive.

Due to work stoppages at timber mills, lumber prices have risen 170 percent, McLeod said. Lumber alone is expected to add between $14,000 to $16,000 on average to the cost of a new home.

Builders are reporting months-long delays in receiving other building supplies, from appliances to windows and doors.

McLeod said the industry struggled with a lack of skilled labor before the pandemic. The uptick in building has further strained the labor pool.

That's why construction companies, manufacturers and other trade employers are looking to initiatives, like Be Pro Be Proud S.C.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

The program was on hand at the annual meeting of Midlands home builders last week, showing off its portable education lab.

The tractor-trailer full of simulators and interactive displays was modeled after a similar unit that, according to builder Wayne Dull of SPEVCO, has been traveling to high schools in Arkansas the last few years in hopes of attracting more students into the trades.

Since launching a month ago, South Carolina's truck, paid for by industry donors, has been to six schools across the state and is booked for events through May.

These setbacks haven't stopped builders in Lexington County — the Midlands fastest growing county — where a high-mark school system and the shores of Lake Murray continue to draw more residents. The county's population is about 298,750, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau report, up 12 percent since the start of the decade.

The county permitted 230 new homes last month, about 100 more than in September 2019. All of this is while the county is struggling to respond to growth it has experienced and the traffic it has caused.

The onset of the coronavirus led county council to set aside efforts earlier this summer for a one-cent sales tax meant to raise money for road improvements. But the governing body is considering proposals for an impact fee that would cover the increased costs of emergency services.

Already, the council enacted an overlay district last year covering the most popular areas of the county, around the lake and town of Lexington, that reduces the number of homes allowed per acre in an effort to reduce cars on the road.

The city of Cayce followed suit with a temporary moratorium, which expired in August, on apartments and new subdivisions of 15 or more single-family homes.

Elsewhere in the region, Richland County issued 123 new home permits, the city of Columbia issued nearly 100 and Lexington gave out 45 permits within the city limits.