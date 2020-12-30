Columbia affordable housing apartments to receive $6 million in upgrades

COLUMBIA — The new owners of a 50-year-old affordable housing complex plan to spend $6 million on improvements, keeping much-needed apartments on the market for people who can't afford the capital's rising rents.

Maine-based Wishrock Housing Partners, which recently completed the $20 million purchase, received a tax deal from the city and county to offset the cost of buying and renovating Gable Oaks apartments on the north side of Columbia.

The deal, given final approval Tuesday, means the company will pay minimal fees over 45 years on the 200-unit complex, representing less than 10 percent of the city and county property taxes it would otherwise pay.

Columbia City Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine says it's worth it as the city strives to hold on to what's available for low-income residents.

"Usually, as older properties get in disrepair, they're built back with less than what was there before," she said Monday.

The Columbia metro area is already an estimated 14,000 units shy of the affordable housing it needs for deeply impoverished renters, according to preliminary research by the city's newly formed affordable housing advisory committee that she heads.

Across Richland County, there are enough units for only about one in five low-income renters. And nearly 28 percent of renters in the county spend more than half their income on rent, which is similar to the statewide average, according to a 2019 State Housing Finance and Development Authority housing needs assessment.

Local leaders say that's why it's important to keep existing units up to date and build new complexes.

In Richland County, rent at low-income housing supported by federal tax credits, like Gable Oaks, is capped at $981 monthly for a two-bedroom unit. Many at Gable Oaks also get housing vouchers, which means they pay no more than 30 percent of their monthly income toward rent. The government covers the rest.

Gable Oak's previous owners, Alabama-based Banyan Foundation, updated the interiors of many of the apartments in 2016, including new cabinets, counter tops, flooring and appliances, according to Wishrock's vice president of development, Penn Lindsay.

Wishrock plans to invest more, by replacing what's critical but not as visible, such as water heaters, air conditioning systems, and electric panels, and making other interior improvements as needed, Lindsay said.

"What we want to do is make sure the units are comfortable, safe, clean and attractive for the residents," he said.

Wishrock is a national developer of affordable housing that specializes in the preservation of existing units.

"That’s why Gable Oaks is so attractive to us," Lindsay said. "Because it did just have an investment four years ago, the property is in good physical shape, but there's still a ways to go. A lot of the places we come into are uninhabitable when we first start looking at them."

Isaac Devine also stressed the importance of better oversight of these types of projects, something she hopes the tax agreement will bring. In the past, new owners have come in to the privately-owned complexes and made promises they didn't keep, she said.

Some of the city's affordable complexes have reputations as crime-ridden. Lindsay acknowledges Gable Oaks is no exception. In July of this year, two people were killed within a week of each other in separate shootings.

Wishrock will install a video surveillance system to deter violence, Lindsay said.

The complex is also a site of the city's Shot Spotter technology, which can pick up the sound of gunfire and direct police to the area more quickly.

In South Carolina, Wishrock also owns Harbison Garden apartments near Columbiana Centre.

The company renovated those apartments in 2013, but that didn't stop problems.

In 2019, there were two shootings at Harbison Garden and a fire that displaced 38 people. In May of this year, police reported another shooting with no injuries. And in June, Irmo Mayor Barry Walker Sr. called a meeting to discuss reports of shootings, break-ins and thefts reportedly stemming from the 180-unit property.

Tragedy struck Columbia's oldest public housing complex in January 2019, when two residents died of carbon monoxide poisoning and hundreds were evacuated from Allen Benedict Court. Lawsuits followed alleging neglect. The apartment complex was razed, displacing nearly 300 families, and is being rebuilt by the Columbia Housing Authority.

Almost two years later, the federal government is spending $300 million on carbon monoxide detectors.

The massive, $2.3 trillion COVID-19 aid and federal spending package signed by President Donald Trump this week includes the money, as well as a mandate for carbon monoxide detectors in all federally funded housing. The mandate, pushed by South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott after the Columbia gas leak, was among the dozens of bills wrapped into the package.

A rebuilt Allen Benedict Court is expected to be complete and fully occupied by mid-2023.

Columbia's housing authority has full or partial ownership of 2,388 units, according to its latest annual report. It also provided money to help people buy or rent 4,034 homes.

In May, it opened its new 87-unit Lorick Place. Another rebuilt complex, The Oaks at St. Anna's Park is expected to be occupied by the end of 2023.

Across Richland and Lexington counties, U.S. Housing and Urban Development identifies about 6,350 units across all of its programs, which includes housing for seniors and the disabled.

While shortages in affordable housing are common nationwide, the Palmetto State leads the nation in evictions. It also has a tax code that drives up the cost of rental properties by taxing them at a higher rate than owner-occupied homes. Meanwhile the population is rising, up 1 million residents in the last decade and counting, making South Carolina the sixth fastest growing state.