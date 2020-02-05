Colleton County seeing dividends from economic development investments

Public investments in utilities, land and marketing are starting to pay off with new businesses and jobs in Colleton County, with a number of recent economic development announcements.

Wayne Brothers Cos., a construction firm from Davidson, N.C., said Wednesday it will invest $7 million in a regional operations center at Colleton Venture Park near u.s. Interstate 95. The company plans to employ 75 workers.

The 33-acre site will house construction management, recruitment and human resources staff as well as a construction equipment maintenance shop and a trade skills training center.

Keith Wayne, the company's president and CEO, said subsidiary Preferred Construction Supply will also build a distribution center to send materials to contractors throughout the Carolinas.

"This announcement speaks to the world class labor force here and the great location that Colleton Venture Park provides," said Lee Petrolawicz, chairman of the Colleton County Economic Alliance.

Wayne Brothers joins Colonial Precast Concrete of Carolina, which announced a $2.5 million investment at the industrial park in September. The company produces, delivers and installs precast hollow-core beams, columns and precast stairs. It plans to hire 55 workers and begin operations later this year.

State Sen. Marjorie Bright-Matthews, who represents the Venture Park area, said efforts "bring quality jobs and investment to Colleton County is finally paying off."

Venture Park grew out of the 2011 closure of New York Wire, the county's largest manufacturer at the time with 224 workers. The county bought the New York Wire building the following year to save it from demolition and later invested $200,000 in new offices and an executive parking lot for Indian textile manufacturer Sarlaflex.

At about the same time, the county joined the Southern Carolina Regional Development Alliance — a partnership of seven counties that are pooling resources to tout their industrial sites, adding marketing heft.

The New York Wire property sale came with an additional 125 acres that Colleton decided to develop as Venture Park.

Residents approved a 1 percent sales tax referendum in 2014 to help pay for infrastructure improvements throughout the county. More recently, Colleton secured nearly $1.5 million in grants for new water and sewer lines at Venture Park, which should be in place within a year.

"We are investing in product development, which includes improving shovel-ready sites immediately on I-95, financing the purchase of an industrial rail line that traverses the middle of the county and crosses I-95 and constructing speculative industrial buildings," said Heyward Horton, executive director of the Colleton County Economic Alliance.

The idea, he said, is to have attractive industrial sites available when businesses come calling.

In the past couple of years, Colleton and Walterboro — the county seat — have announced about $85 million in business investments bringing close to 650 jobs to an area that once had one of South Carolina's highest unemployment rates.

More is likely on the way, with Colleton recently joining the state Commerce Department and the South Carolina Power Team to purchase an 870-acre "mega site" near I-95 designed to attract a large manufacturer along the lines of Volvo Cars or Boeing.

Horton said the property "will play a significant role in the long-term future of Colleton County," adding the County Council has thrown its support behind efforts to diversify the area's industrial base.

"They are bullish on the future, and they want good companies to locate in the county, to invest in facilities and to hire our citizens from the county and surrounding region," he said.