The College of Charleston will soon offer a new graduate-level degree in data science and analytics that aims to meet the specific needs of the Lowcountry's expanding technology industry.
The first students will begin class this summer.
The program director said the degree will be the first of its kind in the state, leaning on the idea that the college can train students the work skills that the local tech industry are seeking.
South Carolina's tech industry added 2,520 jobs in 2017, according to the S.C. Department of Commerce. Still, in Charleston, the supply of openings is outpacing demand.
Employers in the region have had to look outside the state to fill so-called STEM jobs, according to a recent report from the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce. There is an annual excess of somewhere between 200 and 300 software and information technology jobs local colleges and universities won't fill, the chamber reported.
The new College of Charleston offering will produce between 10 and 30 graduates a year, said Paul Anderson, director of the new graduate program and an associate professor in the Department of Computer Science. He is focusing on churning out graduates who can fill the exact needs of local tech companies.
Students can earn the degrees in a little over a year.
"South Carolina in general is behind in training analytics and data science skills," he said. "That doesn't mean South Carolina should pack it up and go home."
Anderson has been developing the degree for a couple of years. Charleston's tech scene is not Silicon Valley, he found. What companies seem to need most workers who are skilled in a number of areas, Anderson said, like artificial intelligence, big data, software engineering and programming, to name a few.
Newly minted data scientists will be entering a quickly growing field that pays higher than average wages. Data analysts, for instance, make an average base pay of about $84,000 in South Carolina, according to Glassdoor.
Tina Wirth, senior vice president of talent advancement for the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce, said virtually every sector will use big data analytics in their work at some point. And every business will have specific needs. Versatile data scientists will be valuable, she said.
"It’s more important to have an emerging workforce that understands how to mine and analyze data," Wirth said.
Anderson sees three kinds of employers who might be interested in graduates from his program: Startups that can't afford to bring on highly specialized experts and would rather employ a jack-of-all-trades; established companies that are hunting everywhere in South Carolina for qualified tech workers; and employers in industries that are slowly catching on that people with skills in AI and big data can be useful to them.
Businesses are learning the importance of some of these concepts, Wirth said. A recent report from McKinsey showed 70 percent of business will be using AI in some capacity by 2030.
"The tools keep changing and the capabilities keep improving," she said. "The need for a person with logic, and an understanding of what big data sources may get wrong, will remain important."
Rosemary O'Neill is the founder of Mount Pleasant-based social media startup Narrative. Its team of 15 people want to create a platform — divorced of the kinds of algorithms companies like Facebook and Google use to prioritize content — where people can create and share content on channels they call "niches."
O'Neill said the year-old company isn't hiring now, but when it does, it will be looking for versatile applicants unafraid of tackling new technologies.
And the startup's new employees don't need to come from a pure computer science background, O'Neill said. She is open to people who only became interested in tech partway through their careers.
"We want people to have that rich experience and background," she said.
Anderson said the degree is open to anyone, in theory. There is a placement test, which will determine whether the applicant can swim in the data science waters. People with knack for numbers will be naturally inclined. But Anderson stressed he is open to students of any background.