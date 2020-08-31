Closed for 6 months, high-end hotel in downtown Charleston reopens Thursday

When hotels in the Charleston area started to temporarily close their doors in March, not knowing how long the coronavirus pandemic would keep travelers away, Hank Holliday saw an opportunity.

The longtime Planters Inn owner decided that the shutdown presented a rare chance to get some projects done while guest rooms sat empty.

"The competitive juices kicked in, and I saw that we could reopen with a brand new, squeaky-clean hotel," said Holliday, who has owned the Planters Inn since 1994 when he bought it out of bankruptcy.

So, while Americans pushed off their travel plans, and the nearby City Market went quiet, Holliday and his staff refurbished the hotel's antique pine floors and had the detailing in the lobby repainted.

Air conditioning units were swapped out, duct work was replaced and employees "meticulously took the kitchen apart" for a deep cleaning, Holliday said.

While most lodgings in the state started to reopen between late May and June, the Planters Inn and its adjoining Peninsula Grill stayed closed while the improvements were being done.

Both are set to reopen Thursday.

"We didn't see the need to reopen in the heat of the summer," Holliday said.

The hotel didn't miss out on much. While stronger-than-anticipated interest around Memorial Day made some operators optimistic about a uptick in tourism later in the summer, rising COVID-19 numbers in July quelled those hopes. Hotel occupancy has remained well below normal levels.

Being closed for so long was a "monumental task" in and of itself, Holliday said. Bookings and events planned for those six months had to be erased, which came out to $5 million worth of room reservations, private dining plans and sales to corporate groups.

Holliday said the inn at Meeting and North Market streets has set its expectations for the rest of the year "extremely low."

"Occupancy will be low this fall, and we're planning for that," he said.

South Carolina's hotels are hovering around 50 percent occupancy, and that doesn't appear to be improving.

Palmetto State lodgings outpaced the national average for occupancy, for 16 weeks in a row, but that changed last week when new figures put the state at 48 percent — down a few points from the week before — and the U.S. at 49 percent.

Reservations for the Peninsula Grill have been coming in at a faster pace than new bookings for the hotel, Holliday said, thanks in part to a loyal base of local fans who were among the first to reserve tables.

Some regulars called to say hadn't been out to eat in five months but were breaking that streak to come to the AAA-Four Diamond-rated spot, Holliday said. Capacity inside the restaurant has been reduced by half so the tables can be properly spaced apart, but seats have been added outdoors.

Signs will be posted at the property this week letting customers know that they have a "no mask, no entry" policy, Holliday said. Face coverings will be provided for guests who don't have one.

The hotel is taking many of the other coronavirus-related precautions that have been adopted at other local lodgings.

Rooms will stay empty for at least 24 hours between stays, and guests are strongly encouraged to forego cleaning services during their trip. Instead, fresh towels would be left at their door, sanitized and wrapped in plastic.

In addition to the touch-ups and redone floors, guests will also notice in the lobby new clear plastic shields hanging in front of the check-in desk.

Holliday said he doesn't expect hoteliers to be turning a profit in the near future, but he is optimistic about Charleston's chances compared to other domestic destinations.

"I think Charleston, as an established, upscale tourism destination, will be among the first cities — if not the first city — to recover," Holliday said.