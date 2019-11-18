Clemson University researchers based in North Charleston received a $1.24 million grant to study technology related to offshore wind turbines.

The U.S. Department of Energy provided the funding to help test how key pieces of equipment on offshore wind turbines hold up under varying conditions.

The effort could make offshore wind turbines, a technology that has not been widely adopted to this point in the United States, more reliable and a more attractive investment for energy companies.

The new research will be performed by a team at the Dominion Energy Innovation Center, a Clemson facility that opened six years ago at the former naval base in North Charleston.

J. Curtiss Fox, who runs the innovation center for Clemson, said the hope is to stop vital equipment on the turbines from wearing out as quickly.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

The researchers will do that by simulating how the turbines are affected by wind, waves and other factors, and learning how to adjust the turbine speed or the pitch of the blades to extend the life of the equipment.

That's extremely important because offshore turbines can be difficult and expensive for technicians to access.

“To go out there and change a $5 part becomes a very expensive endeavor,” said Fox, who will also lead the new research. “There’s very little margin for error, or your operating costs go up dramatically.”