The City of North Charleston on Friday joined a group of local governments taking the makers of opioid pain pills to court over allegations they spread addictive pills across the country, shrouding the dangers and costing communities millions.
North Charleston is the first municipality in the area to sue opioid manufacturers and distributors. The majority of South Carolina's 46 counties have signed on. Charleston County is a holdout.
The city named Purdue Pharma, the maker of Oxycontin, as a defendant.
Governments have chosen a handful of different strategies to maximize the amount they could win in a settlement. Many states' attorneys general, including South Carolina's, have sued on their own. Counties in South Carolina are split between filing in federal and state court.
Either way, deadlines for county and local governments to sue are approaching. A massive group of roughly 2,000 lawsuits consolidated in federal court in Ohio is expected to go to trial in October, thought to be the largest civil action in American history.
Ninety-four people died of an opioid overdose in Charleston County in 2017, according to information from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The lawsuit is just one more way of addressing the opioid epidemic, a North Charleston spokesman said Monday morning.
"The recent lawsuit, filed by the City against various entities responsible for the distribution of opioids, is another effort to address the crisis," Ryan Johnson said in a statement.
He declined to comment any further on pending litigation.
The complaint, however, states the costs of overdoses, addiction, hospitalizations and more are "ongoing" in North Charleston.
Narcan, the opioid overdose reversal drug, was administered in Charleston County 912 times in 2016 and 2017 combined, according to the city's complaint.
Thirty-eight counties have sued in state court as of the end of June. Abbeville, Clarendon and Saluda are the latest additions, joining May 20.
Governments suing the drug industry are already tussling over what portion of the settlement they will be entitled to. If a nationwide settlement does happen, lawyers working on the case in Ohio have set out a plan that would divvy up the sum based on the toll the opioid epidemic has taken on each community. Some attorneys oppose that plan.
