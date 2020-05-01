Citadel Mall joins Northwoods Mall in reopening of Charleston shopping centers today

Citadel Mall will reopen Friday along with Northwoods Mall as retailers begin to crack open their doors amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Both shopping centers will reopen at 11 a.m. today after being closed during the virus pandemic.

Both malls are reopening with abbreviated hours because of the health crisis. All retailers may not be open yet.

The shopping centers and open retailers also will operate under government guidelines that include social distancing, limited occupancy and other measures.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Some common areas, including the food court dining area at both malls and the children’s play area at Citadel Mall, will remain closed until further notice.

Belk department stores reopen across Charleston and South Carolina at noon today.