Chuck E. Cheese won't reopen long-running Charleston venue

It's lights out for a long-running West Ashley pizza restaurant and entertainment venue that's hosted countless kids birthday parties over its nearly 40-year run.
The parent company of Chuck E. Cheese, which was forced into bankruptcy last week after the coronavirus pandemic decimated its business, is seeking approval to permanently close its already-shuttered arcade-style restaurant on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard.
The suburban Charleston property near Ashley Hall Road is on a list of 46 real estate leases that CEC Entertainment is seeking permission to abandon, according to a legal filing.
All of the sites were described as "underperforming venues" that have no value for the company as it looks to cut debt and emerge from bankruptcy with a more financially sustainable balance sheet.
The request appears to be a formality for the West Ashley location, which was already closed when CEC sought protection from its creditors June 20. The Chuck E. Cheese sign has been removed from the front of the shopping center. Inside the cavernous space, all that remains is a hodgepodge of tables, chairs and other furnishings.
It's the only Chuck E. Cheese in South Carolina that is being shut down. The six other locations around the state are open, including one on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston. The others are in Columbia, Florence, Greenville, Spartanburg and Sumter.
The Sam Rittenburg venue opened its doors in September 1982 as the 99th location of Showbiz Pizza Palace, a chain that was later absorbed into Chuck E. Cheese.
Irving, Texas-based CEC said more than 90 percent of its revenue dried up starting in mid-March after the pandemic shut down much of its core dine-in business.
"In ordinary times, the company would be financially sound," finance chief James Howell said in a court filing.