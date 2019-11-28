With jobs plentiful and more money rippling through the booming economy, Christmas tree sales are expected to be merry again this year across South Carolina.

Prices, though, may not be as cheerful.

The president of the S.C. Christmas Tree Association expects the cost of this year's holiday centerpiece to rise a bit above last year's prices.

"You will see an increase in prices," he said. "Everything is going to be up a minimum of 5 percent across the state."

The reason can be traced to several factors, among them drier conditions this past year, which stunted the growth of some trees. Also contributing were higher costs of doing business and another year of limited availability of the popular Fraser firs imported from the higher growing altitudes of the North Carolina mountains, according to Kim Yerich of Berkeley County, president of the state tree group.

"The dry weather hurt many of the farmers across the state," said Yerich, who owns Lebanon Christmas Tree Farm off Cypress Campground Road. "The only thing that saved me was Hurricane Dorian and its 2 inches of rain. That was the only rain we got the whole month of September."

May was another exceptionally hot and dry month, when Yerich hand-watered many of the evergreens on his 15-acre farm on Needle Lane to keep them from wilting.

Steve Penland of Penland Christmas Tree Farm in York County near Charlotte also had to hand-water small seedlings planted earlier this year, but the larger trees weathered the drought better.

"They were just holding on and then it's like they said, 'We got rain, so let's grow,'" said Penland, secretary of the state Christmas tree trade group.

The limited availability of the popular Fraser firs is rooted in the last recession. Many farmers left the business after the downturn 10 years ago and not as many trees were planted.

"It will probably take another four years before we start seeing an increase in the supply of Fraser fir trees," Yerich said.

While Fraser firs that will be delivered to tree lots and retailers who can get them are expected to sell quickly, the price also will be higher, pushing up the overall cost of trees across the state, Penland said.

"Fraser firs will go up probably 10 to 15 percent," he said. "A 5 percent increase in the price of trees overall across the state is probably very accurate."'

Because so few Fraser firs will be available, Penland expects locally grown sales on tree farms to be even stronger.

At his 50-acre spread of conical fields near Lake Wylie, Penland doesn't expect to go up on the price of his choose-and-cut trees, which range from $40 for a 5-foot tree to around $70 for a 10-footer.

"We are probably a little cheaper than most folks," he said. "When you sell as many trees as we do, you can keep the price down."

Overall, he expects to sell about 3,000 trees between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

"We anticipate an extremely strong season," Penland said.

"When people feel good about their jobs and employment is very low, live Christmas tree sales are very good," Penland said. "We are in an extremely strong economy right now."

One Charleston-area tree lot that will have plenty of Fraser firs is Holy City Christmas Trees on the upper peninsula at 46 Romney St.

For years Hal Frampton operated the lot near the former site of the Veggie Bin when it was off of East Bay Street, but plans for a new apartment development caused him to look for a new location.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Frampton didn't want to disclose how many trees he will have on the lot, but he said most of them will be Fraser firs priced from $75 to $300 and ranging from 6 feet to 15 feet in height.

"We are trying to hold our prices in line with past years, but there might be some variation in price," Frampton said. "Because we have been buying from the same guy for 30 years, we are able to get plenty of trees. If we were just coming on the scene, we wouldn't."

In addition to trees, Frampton will offer wreaths, stands and poinsettias. Because he doesn't have lighting, he only does daytime sales and will probably sell out by mid-December.

Frampton also will have a limited number of a different offering called Serbian spruce that he is trying this year on a trial basis.

Other lots will be popping up around the Lowcountry as well, including many with plenty of other varieties, such as Leyland cypress, Carolina sapphire, spruce pine, Virginia pine and blue ice.

Like Penland, Yerich expects sales to be higher this year, too.

"We started getting a lot of calls in early November," he said.

The average price of a tree at Yerich's farm is expected to be about $65, or about $1 to $2 more per foot this year.

And like many tree farms, Yerich offers more than tree sales. Activities for children, including wagon rides, are always popular, and for the first time he's bringing in a vendor with hamburgers and hot dogs.

"We try to have something for everyone that's family-oriented," he said.

And while many tree farms resist opening until after Thanksgiving, some opened earlier this year because of the shorter holiday shopping season between Thanksgiving and Christmas.