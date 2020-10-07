Chipotle headed to Goose Creek; another Mexican restaurant slated for James Island

New restaurants are coming to a pair of small retail developments in the works across the Charleston region.

On James Island, a south-of-the border venue under the name Azul Mexicana Restaurante II LLC will open by the end of the year in a new retail center at 1989 Maybank Highway, according to Elyse Welch with commercial real estate firm Lee & Associates, which is handling leases for the new development.

The 13,000-square-foot structure will include four retail spaces and two restaurants. A two-story restaurant with an outdoor patio will sit next to Woodland Shores Road. The Mexican restaurant will occupy about 3,000 square feet on the opposite end closest to Charleston Pour House.

Construction is set to be completed by the end of October on the new retail center.

In Goose Creek, a smaller development called Shannon Park at 214 St. James Ave. will house three or four new retail tenants, Welch said.

One of those is Chipotle Mexican Grill, which will occupy about 2,200 square feet in the new building. On the opposite end, a 3,000-square-foot restaurant space will be available. One or two small retail tenants will sit between them.

Construction should be completed by October 2021.

What's cooking?

Toast All Day restaurant will celebrate the grand opening of its new location at 835 Coleman Blvd. on Friday.

Open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, it's in the former Granary location.

Toast offers another Mount Pleasant venue at 1135 Hungryneck Blvd. as well as other sites in downtown Charleston, West Ashley and Summerville.

Designing women

A Charlotte-based interior design shop is coming to downtown Charleston.

House of Nomad will open Friday at 214 King St. Globally sourced, the new home goods shop offers "clients to get a taste of wonderlust without leaving their homes," according to owners Kelley Lentini and Berkeley Minkhorst.

Hours of operation are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays and noon to 5 p.m. weekends.

Their other shop is in the upscale Myers Park neighborhood of the Queen City.

Now open

A new martial arts and yoga studio is now operating in Mount Pleasant.

Joshua Randorf recently opened True North Martial Arts at 423 Coleman Blvd.

Class times at the 1,300-square-foot studio vary. Go to tnma-charleston.com for more information.

Getting a lift

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

A Florida-based home elevator firm has added an office in Charleston to meet growing demand in the area.

Home Elevators Direct recently moved into a 2,200-square-foot office at 1070 Jenkins Road, No. 103, off Sam Rittenberg Boulevard in West Ashley.

"The office expansion enabled us to offer better capabilities, service and support for our Lowcountry customers," said Home Elevators Direct Charleston owner Brad McQueen. "With continued growth and profitability in the area, we can now install and service home elevators at a very affordable price."

The company focuses on installation, maintenance and repair of residential elevators. Twenty-four service also is available.

Driving in

A new recreational vehicle vendor is setting up shop in the Charleston area.

RV One Superstores, owned by RV Retailers LLC of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., plans to build a new location on Treeland Drive in Ladson near the College Park Road exit at Interstate 26.

An affiliate of the company bought the nearly 16-acre site next to American Biker in late August for $2.95 million, according to Berkeley County land records.

Under plans filed with state environmental regulators, the retailer is applying for a stormwater permit for 13.3 acres. The wooded site abuts a creek, but the applicant says no wetlands will be disturbed. Part of the property to the east where wetlands are located is not included in the development, according to the company's site plan.

The company doesn't have a target date for construction to begin, but the new recreational vehicle store is expected to open sometime in 2021, according to RV Retailers President CEO Jon Ferrando.

"Charleston is an excellent, growing market, and we look forward to creating new jobs in the area and selling and servicing RVs for customers living in and traveling through Charleston," Ferrando said.

The size of the sales and service center has not been determined, but a store that recently broke ground in Tyler, Texas, is about 24,000 square feet. The number of employees can range between 25 and 60.

RV One offers 11 locations in the U.S., including another one in South Carolina in Myrtle Beach, which opened in July 2019. Others are in Florida, New York and Iowa.

RV Retailers LLC is the parent of seven other recreational vehicle companies.

They include Camper Clinic, CCRV, Cousins RV, Explorer USA, Motor Home Specialists, Sunny's RV and Tom's Camperland.

In South Carolina the company also owns Sunny's RV in Duncan near Spartanburg.

Altogether, RV Retailers operates 34 dealerships offering more than 35 brands in eight states. In addition to the Palmetto State, they are located in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, New York, North Carolina and Texas.