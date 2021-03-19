Chip shortage puts the brakes on Volvo Cars production in SC

Volvo Cars has temporarily halted production at its South Carolina manufacturing campus as the automaker and the rest of the industry struggle with a shortage of the computer chips that run most new vehicles' operating systems.

It's not clear how long the plant will be idled. A Volvo spokesperson said the availability of semiconductor chips is expected to remain unstable through the first half of this year.

"We will continue to work with our suppliers to ramp up component volumes as soon as possible," the spokesperson said. "Due to the volatility of the situation, we cannot speculate on the longer term output impact at this point."

Anderson Gustafsson, head of Volvo's U.S. operation, hinted earlier this year that the factory off Interstate 26 near Ridgeville might be impacted by the chip shortage. Samuelsson said the carmaker's limited number of chips could be used to keep Volvo's more popular vehicles in production while slower sellers are put on hiatus.

The South Carolina plant makes the S60 sedan. While its sales are up 39 percent from last year, the S60 has lagged far behind the XC-model sport-utility vehicles that have revived Volvo's brand in the United States.

Until this week, Volvo had successfully managed its supply chain without any interruptions in production. A report in Automotive News Europe stated another Volvo plant in China would either slow or halt production, but it did not specify which plant or what model would be affected.

Volvo is based in Sweden but owned by China's Geely Holding Group.

"The impact on our car plants is driven by a combination of factors, such as production capacity of semiconductors and the modules containing them, as well as the logistics flow within and between regions," a Volvo spokesperson said. "We are working with our suppliers and logistics partners to minimize the impact on all our plants globally and to get production back to normal as soon as possible."

The semiconductors that operate systems from automatic brakes to parking cameras are in short supply because of a surge in consumer demand for computers and other electronics as the coronavirus forced more people to work or attend classes at home.

Chips are expected to remain in short supply in coming months as demand remains higher than ever, according to a report by CNBC. The Semiconductor Industry Association projects global chip sales will grow 8.4 percent in 2021 from last year's total of $433 billion.

Volvo isn't the only automaker facing shortages. Ford said this week it will build F-150 pickup trucks without some computers and then hold them at factories for "a number of weeks" until chips are available and the vehicles can be sent to dealers.

Also, Nissan announced it would temporarily cancel production at factories in Tennessee, Mississippi and Mexico due to the chip shortage.

BMW, South Carolina's largest automaker, said its plant in Spartanburg County has not experienced any production slowdowns but is "monitoring the issue closely" and is in constant communication with suppliers.

"The supply of electronic components to our production sites has so far not led to any interruptions in production," a BMW spokesperson said. "We have ordered the required volume for 2021 on time and expect our suppliers to deliver according to contract in line with the orders."

Mercedes-Benz Vans, which builds Sprinter commercial vans in North Charleston, said it also has avoided a chip-related production slowdown.

"We are closely monitoring semiconductor shortages but our facility is not currently impacted," a spokesperson said.