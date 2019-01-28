Stocks slide as China weighs on earnings
NEW YORK — Stock indexes sank Monday after twin announcements highlighted how much China's slowing economic growth is hurting profits for U.S. companies.
Caterpillar, a bellwether for industrial companies, reported fourth-quarter earnings that fell well short of expectations and said that it expects construction-equipment sales growth in China to be flat in 2019 following years of significant growth. Chipmaker Nvidia, meanwhile, cited slowing demand in China as one of the reasons for slashing its forecast for fourth-quarter revenue.
Wall Street had already been fixated on the effects of China's slowdown, particularly with trade tensions high between Washington and Beijing, and the announcements sent the technology and industrial sectors to sharp losses.
China, the world's second-largest economy, generated its slowest economic growth last year since 1990, and the impact is being felt widely among the many U.S. companies that rely on China for sales, especially industrial and technology companies. China accounts for 5.5 percent of all revenue for S&P 500 companies, second-most in the world after the United States, according to FactSet.
Tech giants Microsoft and Apple were also weighed down by China concerns. Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco, expects a "widespread" impact from the global slowdown and said Apple was "the canary in the coal mine."
"This, if nothing else, is putting more emphasis and focus on U.S.-China trade talks this week," she said.
Talks aimed at resolving the impasse over Chinese technology policy and other issues are due to resume in Washington this week.
US charges Chinese tech giant, top exec
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Justice Department filed charges Monday against Chinese tech giant Huawei. A 13-count indictment was unsealed Monday in New York charging Huawei, two of its affiliates and a top executive at the company.
The charges include bank fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.
A separate case filed in Washington state charges Huawei with stealing trade secrets from T-Mobile.
Meng Wanzhou, the company's chief financial officer, was arrested in Canada on Dec. 1. Prosecutors allege she committed fraud by misleading American banks about Huawei's business deals in Iran.
Prosecutors charge Huawei used a Hong Kong shell company to sell equipment in Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions.
Huawei is the world's biggest supplier of network gear used by phone and Internet companies.
Economists: US recession unlikely soon
WASHINGTON — A majority of business economists foresee no recession in the United States within the next 12 months but do predict a slowdown in growth this year.
A survey by the National Association for Business Economics finds that nearly two-thirds of respondents think the economy will keep growing this year in what would become the longest expansion on record at more than 10 years.
Still, the survey results being released Monday reflect a collective belief that some of the economy's momentum is fading. Compared with the NABE's previous survey in October, for example, a smaller proportion of economists said their companies' sales were rising. And fewer expect profit growth to increase. Most of the economists say President Donald Trump's economic policies have done little to affect their businesses' plans.
Dubai airport is busiest for global travel
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Dubai International Airport says it remains the world's busiest for international travel.
The airport said on Monday that it welcomed over 89 million passengers in 2018. That's compared to the hub seeing about 88.2 million passengers in 2017.
Dubai International Airport first surpassed London Heathrow as the world's busiest airport for international traffic in 2014. It has maintained the title ever since, with some 75 airlines flying into the main airport for this skyscraper-studded city, a gateway for East-West travel. The airport is also home to the long-haul carrier Emirates.
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia remains the world's busiest airport overall.
Tenn. bank pulls out of Va. market
RICHMOND, Va. — A Tennessee-based bank is exiting the Virginia market to focus on high-growth markets in the Carolinas, Florida and its home state.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the lone Capital Bank office in the state will close by April 26. The First Horizon National Corp. unit's Virginia location wasn't a traditional bank branch, instead handling consumer, commercial and private banking lines of business in Virginia and elsewhere in the Mid-Atlantic region.
The Virginia office opened in 2008 as an outpost of First Tennessee Bank, which merged with Capital Bank in 2017 and became part of First Horizon. The closure means the departure of 10 employees, including Virginia market president Gail Letts.
Letts says the bank hopes to retain clients in the region, despite the lack of a local presence.
Nissan 'cooperating' with inquiry by SEC
TOKYO — Nissan Motor Co. said Monday it has received an inquiry from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, suggesting investigations into dealings by its former chairman Carlos Ghosn could expand beyond Japan.
The Japanese automaker confirmed "we have received an inquiry from the SEC, and are cooperating fully. We cannot provide further details."
The statement followed reports by both Japanese and foreign media that the U.S. financial markets watchdog was investigating Nissan's pay to executives in the United States.
Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, said the SEC was probing whether Nissan's executive-pay disclosures were accurate and if the carmaker had taken enough steps to prevent improper payments.
Nissan's ex-chairman Carlos Ghosn is facing charges in Japan of falsifying financial statements by under-reporting his compensation and of breach of trust related to his handling of investment losses and payments to a Saudi businessman.
Ghosn, s former South Carolina-based executive at Michelin North America, has been detained in Tokyo since his arrest on Nov. 19. He has said he is innocent of any wrongdoing.
Nissan has factories in Canton, Miss., and in Smyrna, Tenn. The company's shares are traded as American Depository receipts in the U.S.
Ghosn led an expansion of production in the U.S., Nissan's biggest market.
Record year for Port of New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — The Port of New Orleans says it has a new shipping container high mark, moving the equivalent of more than 591,000 20-foot-long containers in 2018. Its previous record was nearly 525,500 units set in 2015.
A port news release says last year's total was more than 12 percent above 2017's.
The port said Thursday that, with the Port of Greater Baton Rouge and operator Seacor AMH, it is growing the nation's largest container-on-barge service. It says that service moved nearly 27,000 TEUs by barge in 2018, up 58 percent from 2017.
The service moves containers from Memphis to Baton Rouge, where they're loaded with plastic resins. They are then shipped to New Orleans for global export.
American Air unveils new O'Hare hangar
CHICAGO — American Airlines has opened a new hangar at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport that officials say will increase the efficiency of the airline's operations.
The 11-story, 195,000-square-foot building, dubbed Hangar 2, is the largest at O'Hare.
In introducing the $215 million building to the public Friday, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel noted it is the airport's first new hangar in 30 years.
American Airlines spokeswoman Leslie Scott said that while passengers may never see or experience the hangar, it is "certainly integral to running a safe and on-time airline."
The hangar can house up to six Boeing 737s simultaneously, and can accommodate some of the biggest jets in service.
Officials say the construction of the new hangar makes way for O'Hare's sixth parallel runway, scheduled to be completed in 2020.