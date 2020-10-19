You are the owner of this article.
Chicken chain Popeyes eyes Moncks Corner for new restaurant

Popeyes

Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen is planning to add a new restaurant in Moncks Corner. File/Provided

MONCKS CORNER — A new fast-food restaurant is coming to this fast-growing town in Berkeley County.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen plans to build a 2,340-square-foot, chicken-serving restaurant at 460 N. Highway 52. 

Matt Demeyers with New Orleans-based Moncks Corner Development LLC recently applied for a stormwater permit from state environmental regulators for the 1.5-acre site. No wetlands are affected, according to the application.

The vacant parcel is between South Carolina Federal Credit Union and Old Point Body Shop.

A construction timeline was not immediately available.

Reach Warren L. Wise at 843-937-5524. Follow him on Twitter @warrenlancewise.

