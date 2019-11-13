Chick-fil-A is returning to a new roost in West Ashley.

After the nearly 25-year-old, 3,500-square-foot restaurant at 2013 Magwood Drive was demolished in June to make way for an upgrade, the popular chicken chain will reopen at 6:30 a.m. Nov. 21.

The new 4,300-square-foot diner off Glenn McConnell Parkway comes with more parking and a double drive-thru with a canopy.

"It's the same setup as the one on Long Point Road in Mount Pleasant," owner Megan Jacques of Hollywood said. That one opened in May 2018 as the third location in East Cooper.

Chick-fil-A offers two other restaurants in West Ashley at Citadel Mall and on Savannah Highway.

Altogether, the Atlanta-based chain operates 14 restaurants and four college campus locations in the Charleston area, according to its website.

Last sale

A downtown Charleston women's boutique is taking a bow after 28 years at the same location.

Utopia at 27 Broad St. will close Dec. 31. All merchandise, described as contemporary apparel and accessories ranging from classic to funky, has been marked down up to 70 percent in the 800-square-foot leased location.

"As we celebrate 28 fruitful and creative years of Utopia..., we also recognize that the time has come for us to close our beautiful little boutique and re-imagine a new utopian vision as we enter into 2020," said shopkeepers Sherman and Beki Evans.

The couple plans to pursue other ventures, but not retail.

"The model has changed," Sherman Evans said. "But it's been a really amazing run."

Rolling in

A new discount tire store plans to set up shop in Mount Pleasant.

Plans presented to the town for a new car wash beside the Lowes Foods-anchored Market at Mill Creek Shopping Center on S.C. Highway 41 show the future site of Mavis Discount Tire.

The tire store would sit just west of the Starbucks coffee shop in the shopping center. Millwood, N.Y.-based Mavis offers two other locations in the Charleston area on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston and Trolley Road in Summerville.

A dental office is planned just west of the tire store site while White Horse Car Wash is slated to be built at 2154 Highway 41 just beyond the dental office. The town's Commercial Design Review Board considered preliminary approval Wednesday of the car wash.

Also in the world of wheels, Gerald's Tires is adding another location in the Charleston area.

Construction has begun on a seventh site in the region on U.S. Highway 17-A just south of the developing Carnes Crossroads mixed-used development in Goose Creek. An opening date has not been announced.

Juicing up

A smoothie shop is juicing up its presence across the Charleston region with two new shops this year and possibly two others next year.

The Juice Joint opened Monday at 1141 Bowman Road in Mount Pleasant.

A second location at 1291 Folly Road is set to open later this year, according to David Moore with Dandelion Mergers & Acquisitions, which represented parties in the transactions for the two new locations.

The Juice Joint has been a long-time favorite at the Charleston Farmers Market on Marion Square and more recently on Folly Beach.

Bryan and Mandy Elsey of Johns Island own The Juice Joint and franchised the new Mount Pleasant location.

Meanwhile, Mike and Wendy Ezell, the original owners of the Folly Beach site, will branch out with a second shop on James Island.

The Juice Joint offers fresh, made-to-order juices, smoothies and bowls with no preservatives or chemicals.

The Juice Joint plans to expand to North Charleston in early 2020 and is currently seeking a franchisee for a West Ashley location. The Mount Pleasant and James Island locations are currently hiring staff.

New lease

Nostalgic Enterprises recently leased 2,050 square feet of restaurant space at 323 E. Main St. in Moncks Corner, according to National Restaurant Properties and Trident Commercial real estate firms. The site has been home to a couple of different restaurants in recent years, including a cafe and bakery and more recently a deli.

Kick start

A new North Carolina-based workout franchise eyeing the Charleston region will set up at 1168 Basketweave Drive in Mount Pleasant.

RockBox Fitness, which combines boxing, kickboxing and functional training into high-energy group workouts, plans to open the new location early next year near Harris Teeter supermarket.

The company operates other South Carolina locations in Lexington and Rock Hill.