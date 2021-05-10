You are the owner of this article.
Chase closing in on its 10th SC branch with Charleston opening

JPMorgan's Chase bank installed a walk-in teller machine inside a small storefront at 459 King St. in downtown Charleston last year. File/John McDermott/Staff

JPMorgan's consumer-facing retail bank is closing in on its 10th location in South Carolina since opening its first branch in the state less than two years ago. 

Chase plans to make its West Ashley debut on May 11. The New York-based lender is taking over the former Zoe's Kitchen restaurant space at 1129 Savannah Highway, in front of Whole Foods Market.

"That brings us to 9 branches so far in South Carolina – we’ll reach 10 when we open another one in Greenville in July," a Chase representative said in a written statement Monday.

South Carolina had been largely off New York-based JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s radar until mid-2018, when it unveiled plans to open a commercial loan office in Charleston to court small and mid-sized business  customers.

It later announced an major expansion of its Chase retail franchise by planting its flag in new markets around the country.

The bank has been investing heavily to make inroads in the Palmetto State ever since. The expansion started in August 2019 with the opening of an outpost near Clemson University. Rock Hill and Greenville also are among the target markets.

The lender's Lowcountry expansion took off in 2020, when Chase opened two offices in Mount Pleasant and another in Summerville. At least three more branches are on the books for the peninsula, Daniel Island and James Island.

The bank recently withdrew plans to establish its flagship downtown Charleston office in a former restaurant at 309 King St., a few months after paying $3.2 million for the property. Instead, it will take over a former Wells Fargo branch at Meeting and Market streets.

Chase's 10th branch statewide — and its fourth in the Greenville area — will be on Augusta Street near Conestee Avenue and Aberdeen Drive, according to federal filings.

