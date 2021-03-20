Chase changes course on downtown Charleston bank branch debut

JPMorgan is swapping out high-profile locations for what will be its flagship branch in downtown Charleston.
The New York-based banking giant abandoned plans to place its first peninsula Chase-flagged retail office in the heart of the King Street shopping district.
Instead, it'll be setting up shop across from the historic City Market in a space that rival Wells Fargo vacated several months ago.
The move into 177 Meeting St. will give Chase a full-service ground-floor branch at one of downtown Charleston's busiest intersections.
The setup includes six parking spots for customers and about 6,200 square feet of office space for bankers and support staffers who work in "multiple lines of business," spokeswoman Allison Reed said. An exact opening date wasn't immediately available.
The building is at the southwest corner of Market Street, a bustling tourist area where the neighboring businesses include Belmond Charleston Place and the boutique Planters Inn, as well as several other financial institutions.
"It obviously is a very visible, high-traffic location," Reed said.
Chase, a relative newcomer to Charleston, hasn't determined what it will do with 309 King St., she said. The bank paid $3.2 million for the former restaurant building in December to house its first downtown branch, in part to capture business from students at the nearby College of Charleston. It began renovating the old Mellow Mushroom property shortly after the purchase.
The, Chase learned about the space being vacated by Wells Fargo, which occupied most of the three-story 177 Meeting before moving its commercial banking and wealth management businesses to Broad Street earlier this year.
"This opportunity at Meeting and Market came up," Reed said. "It seemed like prime location for a branch."
The "added bonus" was the availability of office space at the same address, she said.
South Carolina had been largely off JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s radar until mid-2018, when it unveiled plans to open a loan office in Charleston to court small and mid-sized businesses. It later announced on plan to expand the Chase franchise into new markets.
The bank is investing heavily to make inroads in the Palmetto State. It started in 2019 with an outpost that opened near Clemson University. Rock Hill and Greenville also are among the target markets.
The lender's Lowcountry expansion picked up steam last year, when Chase opened two newly built offices in Mount Pleasant and another in Summerville. More branches are on the books for West Ashley, Daniel Island and James Island.
The future downtown office will be among its most visible. It'll put the Chase name and logo in front of tens of thousands of tourists and other passersby, including existing customers who live elsewhere.
"The corner of Meeting and Market is still 'Main and Main' in downtown Charleston," said Charles Carmody of the commercial real estate firm CBRE Inc., which is the leasing agent for the newly renovated 177 Meeting. "It's a great corner."