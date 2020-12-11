Chase bank buys building near Apple on King St. for 1st Charleston branch

A formidable newcomer to the Charleston banking business is targeting a high-profile location for its first branch in downtown Charleston.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. has purchased the building that formerly housed the Mellow Mushroom restaurant at 309 King St. for the new full-service office, according to the commercial real estate firm NAI Charleston, which represented the seller in the $3.6 million deal.
Chase, as the financial titan’s consumer bank is called, sought permission from regulators in mid-October to open a branch near the southwest corner of George and King streets. It didn’t list a specific address in the application and wouldn't provide any further details at the time.
The expansion request was approved Nov. 17. An opening date was not immediately available.
Chase’s neighbors along the Historic District’s main shopping corridor will include the region’s only Apple store, Copper Penny, Finicky Filly, Grady Ervin & Co., Quiksilver and other merchants.
“Retail on King Street is in transition, and with the area’s extremely high foot traffic and thousands of college students residing nearby, JPMorgan Chase saw an opportunity in being the only full-service bank on King Street,” NAI Charleston brokers Will Sherrod and Jack Owens said in a written statement.
New York-based Chase ramped up plans to expand its footprint to several markets in South Carolina area last year. It recently unveiled its first Greenville branch.
In the Charleston region, the bank has opened two Mount Pleasant retail offices along U.S. Highway 17 and another at Azalea Square in Summerville over the past two months.
A West Ashley outpost is up next. Chase is scheduled to open in the former Zoe's Kitchen space at 1129 Savannah Highway, in front of Whole Foods Market, by April 1, spokeswoman Allison Reed said Friday.
A branch also is approved for Daniel Island.
The bank's newly acquired King Street property has about 4,600 square feet of space on two floors. The previous owner was All Time High Holdings LLC, which put it on the market in 2019 for $4.5 million.
Mellow Mushroom closed earlier this year after a nearly two-decade run serving up pizzas and other dishes in the King Street buidling.