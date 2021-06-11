Charlotte-based lumber and building company buys Harleyville Builders Supply

SUMMERVILLE – The Building Center Inc., a Charlotte-based lumber and building company, finalized the purchase of Harleyville Builders Supply earlier this month.

The Building Center bought the property in Holly Hill for $1.4 million. The rest of the financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition provides The Building Center with access to the South Carolina Lowcountry and coastal markets around Charleston, the company said in a release.

Harleyville Builders Supply has provided building materials and hardware to builders, remodelers, and homeowners since 1978.

“We’re extremely excited to have the opportunity to continue to make in roads and build relationships with builders and remodelers in the South Carolina Lowcountry,” said Skip Norris, President of The Building Center, Inc. “Harleyville founders David Hamson and Aubrey Patrick have built a great team over the years and have a wonderful reputation for service,”

Founded in 1977 by Ed Norris, The Building Center Inc. has grown into one of the largest non-publicly traded lumber and building dealers in the U.S.

The price of lumber has soared during the pandemic from about $300 per thousand board feet in April 2020 to an all-time high of $1,700 last month as sawmills were unable to meet demand for home building and home improvements projects spurred by the coronavirus lockdowns.

Lumber prices have softened heading into the middle of June, falling to below $1,200 as demand has slowed.

The price has dropped recently as more Americans have started to travel and book holidays as more businesses and activities reopen instead of spending on home renovations.

Most industry analysts expect lumber prices to remain elevated through 2022 due to supply-chain disruptions and as very few new mills are built.

The Building Center maintains a fleet of more than 100 trucks and has five active lumberyards, including sites in Columbia and Rock Hill. The company also has two truss plants, two custom millwork operations, and five active lumberyards. This marks the fourth acquisition for the company in the last 6 years.

The Building Center specializes in custom millwork, prefab components and fabricates exotic wood products like reclaimed lumber flooring, siding, cabinetry and mantles.