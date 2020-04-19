Charleston's tour guide dispute gets another day in court, this time from a distance

A dispute over Charleston's tour guide licensing policy is getting another day in court, this time remotely because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Oral arguments for the case were originally scheduled for mid-March in the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Va.

The proceedings were put off until May. With the onset of the health crisis, the plans were tweaked again: Oral arguments will be given by telephone on May 8.

The Institute for Justice, an Arlington-Va.-based free speech group, first filed its lawsuit against the city's tour guide licensing law in 2016, arguing it violated free speech rights.

At that time, anyone giving a paid tour in Charleston had to have a city-issued license, which required passing a two-hour written exam and an oral exam.

The three plaintiffs in the case — Kim Billups, Mike Warfield and Michael Nolan — said they all took the exam administered in November 2015 but failed to get the 80 percent score that was required to pass, despite having studied from the city's almost 500-page "Tour Guide Training Manual."

A few months after their lawsuit was filed, the city tweaked the rules so that 70 percent on the written exam became the passing grade.

That passing score cutoff still applies, but the city's tour guide exam hasn't been mandatory since August 2018, when U.S. District Court Judge David Norton struck it down as unconstitutional.

City attorneys continued to defend the program and asked Norton to reconsider. Several months later, he denied that request.

Charleston then formally challenged the ruling, sending the case to the circuit court in Virginia.

The city has argued that a mandatory tour guide licensing program is the most effective way to protect tourists, residents and the visitor industry from problems that can be caused by "unqualified or unscrupulous guides."

When it filed its notice, the city referenced a past ruling that it said bolstered its argument. In 2014, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the city of New Orleans' tour guide testing policy as constitutional.

Institute for Justice attorney Robert McNamara said a recent decision out of Georgia supports his case. A federal judge ruled last May that Savannah violated free speech rights by making potential guides pass a written history test.

That ruling was largely symbolic since Savannah had already chosen to throw out its mandatory testing requirement in 2015 while the lawsuit against the city was still pending.

It's been legal for guides to give paid tours in Charleston without being city-certified for more than a year and a half, but it doesn't appear to be a popular path yet. Brian McFarland, a licensed guide and owner of Charleston Cavalier Tours, has been the rare vocal supporter of the Institute for Justice's argument.

McFarland once described himself as "persona non grata" for going against the tour industry's largely pro-certification front.

A coalition of city-certified tour guides and tour companies was formed in the wake of the city having to make its exam optional. The group, called the Palmetto Guild, grew to about 175 members in its first year.

Since only guides who have passed the exam are allowed to join, membership denotes that an operator has the city's stamp of approval.