Charleston's SC Aquarium reels in critical funding for its 'heart and soul'

After rolling out an urgently worded fundraising campaign in the fall, the S.C. Aquarium has landed a big-ticket donation to help support its school programs.
The Charleston attraction announced its "Our World Without" campaign in September on the heels of a temporary shutdown and declining admission revenue. It was an effort to save the "heart and soul" of the Aquarium, which leaders said was in jeopardy courtesy of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It set a specific financial goal: to raise $1.6 million by spring 2021 to help its Sea Turtle Care Center and education programming. The attraction recently landed its largest single contribution in the form of a $500,000 pledge from Dominion Energy.
The six-figure cash infusion will allow the Aquarium to continue to offer school programs free of charge to school kids in the Palmetto State.
While the health crisis has limited such activities, a pivot to a virtual format allowed the Aquarium to reach about 3,000 students from 46 South Carolina schools last year. That's compared to about 6,300 pre-COVID, according to provided figures.
In addition to its six-figure donation, Richmond, Va.-based Dominion has another new tie-in to the waterfront attraction. Clarence Wright, division manager of gas operations for the energy giant's South Carolina franchise, was recently added to the Aquarium's board of directors, whose job includes raising money.
Inn-flation
The days for part of a two-story motel in North Charleston may soon be numbered.
Nick Patel and his father Denish Patel, who own the 100-room Budget Inn at 6155 Fain St. near South Aviation Avenue plan to raze a two-story wing with 40 rooms on one side of the property and build a four-story Studio 6 Hotel with 64 rooms in its place.
All of the permits and plans are in place to begin work, but construction has been held up by the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the younger Patel said he's hoping to land a contractor who can meet his price.
At first, he was looking to spend no more than $4 million on the 32,723-square-foot project, but the cost of materials has climbed so high that he's considering either to wait until they retreat or line up a contractor before prices go higher.
Some of the bids, he said, have come in close to $7 million, which he considers too high.
When the project is completed, the 2.5-acre site will have dual brands. A 60-room motel on one side will remain, with doors opening to the outside, while the Studio 6 brand will occupy the opposite side as a hotel with inside-facing doors along a central corridor.
The Studio 6 brand is the long-term-stay version of budget-oriented Motel 6 flag that is owned by New York-based Blackstone Group. When completed, it will be the first to open in the Charleston area, Patel said.
On board
The buyer and owner of the priciest home ever sold on Kiawah Island is hopping abroad the oil-and-gas train.
Michael Angelakis, a former top finance executive at broadcasting and broadband giant Comcast Corp., joined U.S. industrial titan ExxonMobil as a director last week at a critical juncture for the Fortune 500 dividend darling.
Joining him as a new director for the Houston-based energy company is activist investor proponent Jeff Ubben. Their appointments were announced March 1, about 48 hours ahead of Exxon's annual investor day.
“We welcome these new directors as part of our ongoing board refreshment, which builds on the diverse global business experience of our current members,” CEO Darren Wood said in a statement. “Their contributions will be valued as ExxonMobil advances plans to increase shareholder value by responsibly providing needed energy while playing a leadership role in the energy transition.”
It's been rough going of late for the company, which not long ago went toe-to-toe with Apple over the title of the largest publicly traded company. Now, investors are retreating from oil stocks in a world that's increasingly looking ahead to cleaner and renewable energy sources. To boot, Exxon's languishing stock price has led to calls from some shareholders to shake up the board.
Angelakis is qualified for the job. He's chairman and CEO of Atairos, which translates in Greek into "partnerships." The investment firm said on its website that it seeks out long-term deals with "high-potential companies and their management" — Groupon is in the portfolio — and is funded through 2025 primarily with a $4 billion commitment from Comcast, where he was vice chairman and chief financial officer until 2015.
Angelaikis has been a Kiawah property owner since at least 2006. About six years ago, a company he established bought a 9,777-square-foot oceanfront spread on 3 acres on Bally Bunion Drive for $20.25 million from Chicago billionaire Jude Reyes. It remains the top sale price for a home on the gated seaside resort, though that record could be in jeopardy. The owners of the newly listed Vanderhorst Mansion off Governors Drive are asking $21 million.
Game for a cruise?
Missing that margarita by moonlight on the Lido Deck? Or those all-you-can-eat melting chocolate cakes after the dinner buffet?
Carnival Cruise Line understands its frequent passengers — including those cruising from Charleston — are jonesing for a high-seas vacation, so it's developed a cruise-themed Monopoly game to get them through the COVID-19 pandemic hiatus.
"We’re always looking for new ways to celebrate the Carnival brand, and when we had the opportunity to be a part of this custom-designed Monopoly game, we jumped at the chance," Andres Villalever, director of retail for Carnival, said in a statement.
The rules are the same as traditional Monopoly, but instead of Boardwalk, Park Place and other destinations, the game board features 28 Carnival ship features and attractions, including: BOLT, the first at-sea roller coaster; Bonsai Sushi restaurants; and the Faherenheit 555 Steakhouse.
It's not all fun and games. There's a brig for misbehaving passengers and a "port tax" space requiring a $200 funny money payment.
Also, instead of houses, hotels and railroads, Carnival's version features staterooms and suites. The game pieces include, naturally, a cruise ship. The box and board feature Carnival's newest pleasure vessel, the Mardi Gras.
It's a far cry from the turquoise waters and sandy beaches passengers expect to see, but the cruise line hopes the game — which retails for $39.95 at Carnival's website — will suffice until voyages resume. But as of March 6, it was sold out.
Carnival has repeatedly delayed its return to the seas until the pandemic is under control, and it recently pushed back the timeline to June at the earliest. The next voyage of the Carnival Sunshine cruise ship from Union Pier Terminal in downtown Charleston is now scheduled for June 3.
Return for 'Glory'
A nod to Civil War history in Charleston depicted in an Oscar-winning film is making its way back to the home of the American Revolution.
A sculpture of Col. Robert Gould Shaw and the Massachusetts 54th Regiment is being reinstalled across the street from the State House in Boston following a $3 million, months-long renovation.
The monument honors the regiment of Black troops from Boston who spearheaded an attack on the Confederate Fort Wagner on Morris Island near Charleston during the Civil War, suffering nearly 50 percent casualties, according to The Boston Herald. The story was featured in the 1989 Academy Award-winner "Glory" starring Denzel Washington, Morgan Freeman and Matthew Broderick that was filmed mostly in Georgia.
The sculpture by August Saint Gaudens depicts Shaw, a white officer, leading the first all-Black regiment from the North to see battle during the Civil War. Saint-Gaudens spent 14 years creating the monument, which was unveiled in 1897.
"Most war memorials highlight a lone leader. This is a leader accompanied by his men," L'Merchie Frazier, director of education for the Museum of African-American History, told the Herald.