Charleston's revamped Muni teed up for tourists by Golf mag

Charleston Municipal Golf Course could see a bump in tee times from club-toting tourists this year.
The online version of Golf magazine named the 18-hole Maybank Highway landmark as one of 14 new or renovated layouts that it “can’t wait to check out in 2021.”
The publication's list of "Showstoppers" include some famous courses, including one of the tracks at Baltusrol in New Jersey as well as Congressional just outside the nation’s capital and Jack Nicklaus’ Muirfield Village in Ohio.
The beloved city-owned and -operated “Muni” isn't quite as exclusive as those private golf havens, but it does carry its share of history. It opened in 1929 on 120 acres, and today it sees more than 50,000 rounds from golfers of all skill levels who typically pay $17 to $80 to walk or ride the grounds.
The Muni recently wrapped up a $2.5 million 11-month renovation, its first major overhaul in six decades.
“Many keen architectural eyes see shades of Seth Raynor in this beloved muni, all the more so in the wake of renovation work by architect Troy Miller,” according to Golf.com. “Officially, the course reopened just a few weeks ago, but given current travel limitations, 2021 should feel like the property’s coming-out party for golfers everywhere.”
Full court press
A popular real estate website that allegedly posted inaccurate information about a home in Daniel Island wants a lawsuit over the purported mistake to be heard nearly 3,000 miles away in King County, Wash., raising questions about how ironclad the internet's version of small print really is.
Charleston-area plastic surgeon Dennis Schimpf last year filed a defamation and negligence complaint against Zillow Inc. and its affiliates, alleging the website inaccurately reported that his Woodford Street home was in foreclosure. Schimpf alleges the mistake damaged his reputation and created mental anguish and emotional distress, humiliation and anxiety, lost enjoyment of life, inconvenience and legal fees. He's asking for unspecified financial damages.
Zillow has denied any wrongdoing, adding it removed the inaccurate information within days of being notified of it.
The lawsuit was originally filed in Berkeley County but was later moved to federal court in Charleston. Last month, Zillow asked a judge to transfer the case to its home state of Washington, citing a clause in its terms of use that lets the company decide where any legal disputes will be heard. Zillow customers automatically agree to those terms of use when they register an account with the website, which Schimpf did in 2017, according to court documents.
"Simply put, (Schimpf) chose to sign up for a Zillow account and in doing so expressly agreed to the broad forum selection clause for any dispute arising out of Zillow's services, which, by definition, includes Zillow websites," the company said in court documents.
Schimpf says he did not create a Zillow listing for his home, but signed up to look at other properties. He says Zillow created the listing for his home and the company posted the inaccurate foreclosure information, so the forum selection clause shouldn't apply.
The lawsuit "does not arise out of the use of any services by Dr. Schimpf but, instead, is strictly related to the sole actions of the defendants (Zillow)," he said in a court filing.
No court date has been set to hear Zillow's request, but forum selection clauses have been upheld by prior courts unless there are "exceptional circumstances" to void them, according to the Legal Information Institute. Schimpf is claiming his case is one of those exceptional circumstances.
Pandemic poll
A recent poll is looking to quantify the financial struggles South Carolinians are facing during the ongoing public health crisis.
Among one of the findings: One in three Palmetto State residents have had difficulty paying bills during the pandemic.
The polling was commissioned by Conservation Voters of South Carolina as part of the Connected in Crisis campaign, which seeks to highlight the intersection of the coronavirus pandemic, economic insecurity and utility bills.
More than 532 registered voters in South Carolina were contacted for the poll between Nov. 10 and Nov. 17, and the results suggest a hefty portion of the population in the Palmetto State is dealing with increased financial pressures during the pandemic.
Among the examples: 30 percent of the respondents said they've struggled to pay their rent or mortgage this past year; 33 percent said they had trouble paying their utility bills; 23 percent said they struggled to make a car payment; 32 percent reported difficulty paying for food.
Those results largely mirror new data being collected by the U.S. Census Bureau.
“Economic disparities are magnified in times of crisis,” said Ann Warner, CEO of the Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network, another group that assisted with the polling.
Night moves
The historic Charleston City Market is once again seeking after-hour artisans.
The application window for vendor slots for the 2021 Night Market opened Sunday and runs thought Feb. 5.
The program, which promotes the wares of more than 200 local artists and craftsmakers, is entering its ninth year.
The Night Market operates from March to December in a three-block stretch from Church to East Bay streets, each Friday and Saturday, from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m., though the city said the dates for 2021 could change because of — what else? — the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fresh turf
A Charleston company that installs artificial turf at sports stadiums, homes and businesses is looking to pick up some extra yardage with a new acquisition.
Daniel Island-based Sprinturf LLC's ProGreen business recently announced the purchase of a Florida company that lays down synthetic grass for residential and commercial customers. Terms of the deal with Artificial Artisans were not disclosed.
The 14-year-old Orlando installer will be renamed ProGreen Central Florida and “will serve as a strategic hub for ProGreen’s brand expansion” in the Sunshine State, according to a written statement.
Sprinturf, which has been in business since 1998 and is led by Rom Reddy, estimated it has completed more than 2,500 artificial turf installations for various athletic venues. It also manufactures its own fibers and surfaces in Alabama and Georgia.
The Fairchild Street company’s ProGreen division focuses on projects beyond the sports arena, such as residential lawns, golf greens, dog parks and playgrounds.