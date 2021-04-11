Charleston's priciest suite has new $19K package with daily champagne at sunset

A stay in Hotel Bennett’s “Owner’s Suite” was already a luxe option. Starting at about $7,000 a night, it’s the most expensive of its kind in Charleston.

Now, guests staying in the downtown lodging's finest digs have the option of selecting a package with even more over-the-top amenities, including in-suite spa treatments and personal butler service.

It starts at $19,000 for a two-night stay.

Package buyers will start their stay with “VIP transportation” from the airport to downtown.

The suite itself is two floors and features a terrace overlooking Marion Square, where guests who opt for the special package will enjoy afternoon tea and daily champagne and caviar at sunset.

On the first level, guests have a dining room, sitting areas and a full-size kitchen with a butler’s pantry and a wine cooler which can be stocked upon guests’ arrival.

With the package, guests will be served a chef's tasting menu or personalized dinner in the suite that's tailored to their tastes.

The suite's second level features an office and a bedroom with a walk-in closet and dressing area. The en suite bathroom has a pedestal soaking tub and a double vanity.

Package holders will also have access to the King’s Club, a lounge serving breakfast, drinks all day and small bites at lunchtime and in the evenings, along with VIP access to the hotel's rooftop pool where they can lounge at a reserved cabana.

Transportation back to the airport and a take-home gift is also included.

Unlike Hotel Bennett's other offers and guestrooms, the Owner's Suite and its accompanying package can only be booked by phone.

As of Friday afternoon, no one had booked the newly announced package yet, said Matt Owen, a spokesman for Salamander Hotels and Resorts, which manages the property. But he noted that the hotel's suites, especially those with sixth-floor balconies, have been "very popular."

Hotel Bennett is one of the peninsula's newest high-end lodging options. It opened its doors in early 2019. The Owner’s Suite was unveiled about a year later.

Developer and owner Michael Bennett said at the time that the suite’s concept came from the idea of what it might look like if he lived in it. Some of the items in the suite are his personal items that he selected to be included in the decor.

The mostly indigo and white furniture and decorations in the Owner's Suite are unique to that space and won't be found in any other guest accommodations in the 179-key property.

Hotel Bennett currently has a four-star rating from Forbes, but Bennett has said he’s shooting for five stars.

Like many Charleston-area hotels, Hotel Bennett is looking to make hires now that tourists are coming back to the area. The hotel was one of a few dozen hospitality employers that met with job candidates at a region-wide hiring event last week at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Hotel Bennett is also hosting its own hiring event April 15 where the hotel will make on-the-spot hires and offer sign-on bonuses of $500.

Renovation reveal

A newly renovated and reflagged hotel in Mount Pleasant is now ready to welcome travelers as a Candlewood Suites.

The 94-room property is at the base of the Ravenel Bridge.

Guestrooms are either apartment-style studios or two-bedroom suites with kitchens. Guests also have access to a fitness center, outdoor grill area and guest laundry facilities.

It's managed by Trishul Hospitality of Charleston and is part of IHG, the global hotel chain, along with other IHG brands with hotels in the area like Holiday Inn and Staybridge Suites.

Previously flagged as a Mainstay Suites, the property is now the second Candlewood Suites in the Charleston region. The extended-stay flag has a hotel in North Charleston, too, on Northwoods Boulevard.